If Rutland City won’t allow legal marijuana sales, another town just might.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, recently told the city’s Board of Aldermen that if Rutland chooses not to allow marijuana sales under the tax-and-regulate scheme he expects the Legislature to pass next year, one of the surrounding towns likely would, and then the city would have all the problems some anticipate regarding the sales but none of the tax revenue.
S.54, which would create a state regulatory system for marijuana sales and would allow towns to vote to forbid establishments selling marijuana, passed the Senate in March but remained in the House Ways and Means Committee when the session ended. Notte said he expects it to emerge in some form in the second half of the biennium, perhaps with a clause allowing towns to vote to opt-out changed to one requiring them to vote to opt-in before any marijuana businesses can open in a community.
An informal survey of Select Board chairmen from around the county — who could be reached at the start of the holiday weekend — found only a few willing to guess at whether their towns would opt in or out, and Fair Haven’s Robert Richards was the only one predicting an opt-in.
“I suspect there would be a place in Fair Haven, and Fair Haven wouldn’t argue — any business is business,” he said. “There’s a general laissez-faire kind of thing in Fair Haven. ... Some people are diametrically opposed, but I think most people look at it as another business.”
Proctor Chairman Bruce Baccei said he did not think his town would get behind legal marijuana, but he could be wrong.
“We don’t have a big retail section in town anymore,” he said. “That may have a bearing on it. Of course, I’m in the real older group ... but I would think it would be more than 50% against. ... Being born and brought up here, maybe that makes me negative on some things, and maybe I’m not in tune with the younger folks.”
Rutland Town’s Josh Terenzini and Castleton’s James Leamy said they couldn’t hazard a guess.
“There’s been absolutely no discussion of it,” Leamy said. “It hasn’t come before the board. There hasn’t even been any formal discussion.”
Pittsford’s Tom Hooker offered thoughts similar to Baccei’s.
“Who knows — I could be completely wrong,” he said. “It’s one of those things where time will tell. I have mixed feelings myself, but I think the majority of the town would not be in favor.”
