WALLINGFORD — The Department of Motor Vehicles has released information on a tractor trailer crash that closed part of Route 103 on Tuesday.
In late August, the state’s law enforcement agencies announced that they were making some alterations and clarifications as to their respective roles. Among these were that the Department of Motor Vehicles’ Enforcement and Safety Division would be the lead investigator on all commercial vehicle crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.