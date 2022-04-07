Local organizers for the Velomont Trail pitched routing mountain bikers through the city watershed Wednesday to a mostly receptive group of aldermen.
No vote emerged from the Community and Economic Development Committee meeting on the subject, but Alderman Michael Talbott, the committee chair, said he would schedule another meeting in the coming weeks to talk with the Department of Public Works about its concerns and to hopefully find a way through for the project. The organizers hope to make use of city-owned land in Mendon that preserves the buffer around Rutland’s water supply.
The project — recommended at the meeting Monday by Shelley Lutz, Andrew Shinn and Mary Beth Poli — is seeking to create a 485-mile mountain bike trail running from one end of the state to the other, similar to the Long Trail. The vision involves connecting the trail to local trail networks around the state and to downtown areas. Segments are being developed by groups local to the communities where they are being planned.
Lutz said a connection from Rochester to Mendon was already in the works and her group was looking to get from Mendon through Northwood Park to the city and then Pine Hill Park before continuing to the western side of the county.
“You start looking at the map and the connections — they’re there. but we have to work with landowners,” Lutz said. “We need the city’s support because if we don’t have the city’s support, it’s going to be a hard sell for us.”
Shinn said they are looking at a route that would take them to Stone Hollow Road, which would mean only having to cross Route 4 once, but then the question was where to go from there.
“The logical line is to go over the watershed by the city reservoir,” he said. “We know there are going to be concerns about protecting the watershed, and we’re sensitive to that. ... We’d like to find a way to make this work”
Shinn said they had talks with the Department of Public Works late last year but the notion of activity in the watershed was met with little enthusiasm.
“We know they’re going to zealously protect that area,” he said. “We understand that, but it’s a trail, not a roadway.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said that a trail doesn’t need to have motor vehicles on it to pose a threat to the city’s water supply, saying she pictured concerns about litter and other activity near the reservoir. Shinn acknowledged that concern but asked the committee to consider how much cleaner Pine Hill Park became when the trail system there was developed and the park became more consistently used and “self-policed.”
Gillam asked if the group had looked into using the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers’ network of snowmobile trails in the area. Shinn said that option would involve an additional Route 4 crossing, which they wanted to avoid for safety reasons.
Alderman Devin Neary said the potential economic benefits of connecting the city to the trail were massive and that while he understood reservations about using the watershed, the aldermen needed to think more “broadly.”
“There’s no reason it has to be an ‘or’ conversation,” he said. “It can be an ‘and’ conversation.”
Mayor David Allaire said specifics about where the trail would go would matter.
“There’s the watershed and then there’s the reservoir,” he said. “The reservoir is of bigger concern. ... Is one of the proposals to go through the reservoir itself?”
The organizers said the geography was particularly complicated by damage Tropical Storm Irene did to Mendon Brook and East Creek and that it looked like the path would need to encroach on the reservoir in order to limit Route 4 crossings to one unless they opted to bridge over one of the rivers.
“I can’t imagine that we cannot find an alternative to keep you from having to cross twice, but I don’t think you’re going to get anywhere near the reservoir,” Davis said.
Shinn said they were prepared to spend the next year in discussions. He said the overall project has a governing organization with an executive director and a sizeable budget, including a recent $500,000 federal earmark secured by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
“There’s tens of millions of dollars that’s going to go into the project,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.