City officials have found a way to get the Velomont Trail past the reservoir, but it means trail designers will have to figure out how to cross a brook.
Local organizers of the effort to build a Long Trail-like network of connected mountain biking trails running the length of the state came to the city earlier this year about skirting the southern side of the reservoir to bridge a gap between Chittenden and Northwood Park in Rutland Town. Organizers met with initial resistance from the city’s Department of Public Works, which revisited the issue after the group went to the Board of Aldermen.
“Our number one priority is managing the city’s water system infrastructure, which includes the watershed, reservoir and filtration plant in order to deliver clean, safe water to all the customers we service,” Rotondo said during a Public Works Committee meeting on Wednesday. “In our eyes, nothing trumps that.”
Rotondo said the city did allow public access to the grounds until 2017, when it was officially closed to all uses.
“One of the issues that contributed to this decision was the fact that an increase in careless and risky behavior was observed by people who frequent the property,” Rotondo said. “It just got out of hand. There were a lot of dogs, a lot of pets. ... The property was just being littered with used waste bags.”
Rotondo said security cameras even caught one person bathing dogs right at the entry point for the intake system.
“That was unacceptable,” he said.
Despite those indiscretions, Rotondo said he had found a way to run a trail through the property without coming unacceptably close to the reservoir.
He said following Town Highway 10 could get them to the property north of Mendon Brook, and then a bridge over the brook would connect them to the existing trails in Northwood Park.
“It looks like that’s a very doable trail,” he said. “It’s away from our sensitive areas.”
Also, it was downstream from the intakes so any contamination would not affect the city’s water supply, he said.
“This could work,” said Andrew Shinn, president of the Pine Hill Partnership, and one of the local Velomont organizers. “The big challenge is the bridge. ... That’s an expensive thing.”
Board of Aldermen member Devon Neary asked whether other bridges had been proposed on the Velomont.
Shelley Lutz, another of the organizers, responded that there had to be, but acknowledged she had not heard any discussed yet.
“There’s likely to be a lot of short, wooden bridges,” Shinn said. “Going over the creek — that’s not going to be a short wooden bridge.”
Lutz asked whether there might be away across the nearby Glen Dam, but nobody at the meeting had an answer.
Others noted they would have to get across East Creek to get there, so such a route might not help.
Board member Carrie Savage suggested talking to Green Mountain Power and Mac’s Steel about partnership possibilities.
Shinn asked whether they could build a suspension bridge.
“We could probably do anything,” Lutz replied.
Lutz thanked city officials for coming up with a solution.
The issue remains in committee while the Velomont organizers look at the terrain and consider crossing options.
