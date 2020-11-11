The plan to connect mountain bike trails across Vermont is inching closer to reality, as plans to link networks in Pittsfield and Rochester were announced this week.
The Velomont Trail Collective has received a $526,375 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission to build 10 miles of trails. The grant will be matched with a total of $283,500 from the town of Killington, the Trust for Public Land, the Vermont Huts Association and the Rochester/Randolph Area Sports Trails Alliance.
One of the trail sections funded in the grant will link Pittsfield and Rochester by way of Chittenden, organizers said, connecting the Green Mountain Trails to the Rochester Valley Trails. Another section is planned in Hancock. Eventually, the collective of 21 trail associations hopes to have a continuous mountain bike trail running the length of the state.
“The concept is not a new concept in Vermont when it comes to snowmobiles, hiking,” said Velomont Executive Director Angus McCusker on Wednesday. “It just hadn’t been applied to mountain biking.”
McCusker said he expects the project to take roughly 10 years to complete.
A 4-mile single-track trail will run from a trail maintained by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers in Rochester to Lower Michigan Road in Pittsfield. Also, the grant will fund construction of an ADA-accessible cabin in Chittenden.
“The idea is to connect as many communities as we can,” said R.J. Thompson, executive director of the Vermont Huts Association. “Right now, we’re scouting out a couple options as you go north from Rochester.”
A connection to Pine Hill Park is one of the project’s long-term goals.
“This is all kind of tentative because we don’t know where it’s going to come down the mountain yet,” said Pine Hill Partnership President Shelley Lutz. “It may end up out on Route 4 for a little ways. We may have to figure out the city watershed, too. There’s a lot of unknowns right now.”
In the meantime, Lutz said she was excited to see the section through Chittenden taking shape.
“Some of that terrain — there’s nothing out there,” she said. “It’s going to be a real remote experience.”
McCusker said the hope is to start work in the summer.
“It’s certainly a challenging time, with COVID and everything,” he said. “Trail-use demands have gone way up, but it’s not easy to coordinate volunteer efforts. We’re making it work though.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.