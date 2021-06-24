Trail work in the West Rutland marsh is back underway.
The Audubon Society, with volunteers from the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, begins construction next week on the second phase of a three-phase trail project in the marsh, which the organization has designated a “very important birding area.”
“We’re trying to get off the road and into some new habitat,” said Rutland County Audubon Society President Kathleen Guinness. “It’s going through a cedar swamp, so we’re going to be building a boardwalk.”
The trail is off Whipple Hollow Road, starting at the town stump dump. It is the opposite side of the marsh from the existing boardwalk, which was built in 2003 as part of a multi-phase conservation effort in the marsh. The first section, which followed some fields along the edge of the marsh, was completed in 2019.
“The first phase isn’t marked,” Guinness said. “We never got around to putting up signs. The pandemic got in the way of a lot of things.”
Plans for this summer, Guinness said, include trail markers, a parking lot and an informational kiosk on top of the boardwalk into the cedar swamp. Work was originally planned for last summer, but had to be delayed when the pandemic brought a halt to VYCC projects
“The boardwalk is going to be 900 feet,” she said. “We’ve had to buy, I think, 1,500 pieces of lumber for that.”
The project is funded through a $42,000 federal recreational trails grant administered by the state. Guinness said the town and the Audubon Society split a 10% local match.
“Audubon discovered this beautiful area deep within the marsh that has really been inaccessible,” Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said. “It’s another way to add another rec component in the town. We’ve seen a huge uptick in all our facilities getting used. ... It’ll be a nice attraction for the whole region.”
The trails were spurred on by a desire among organizers to get the Audubon’s monthly birdwatching walks away from the traffic on Whipple Hollow Road and more into the marsh itself.
“They’ll be going through a much different habitat,” Guinness said of the latest phase. “The cedar swamp is pretty unique and the birds in there are going to be different. ... On this side you’re going to be getting more wood warblers and forest birds. The plant life will be different in there as well. I think it will be interesting for people who are botanists as well as birders.”
Guinness said she does not expect to get to the third phase before next year.
“It’s going to hook up and come out closer to Water Street,” she said. “In order to do that phase, we’ll have to get landowners’ permission.”
