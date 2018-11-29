WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, introduced legislation to improve the RTP Full Funding Act by increasing transparency and ensuring the accountability of the Recreational Trails Program, which provides funding to states to develop and maintain outdoor recreation trails for hiking, bicycling, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling.
The act requires a study to determine the amount of money collected, improve reporting on expenditures and streamline fund distribution.
The legislation was introduced in the Senate by Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., James Risch, R-Idaho, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Richard Burr, R-N.C.
“Vermont has unparalleled natural beauty that provides Vermonters and tourists year-round opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors by trail,” Welch said. “By prioritizing funding for the Recreational Trail Program, this bipartisan legislation will ensure that future generations of Vermonters can explore and appreciate the great outdoors for many years to come.”
