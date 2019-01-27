WALLINGFORD — A logging truck collided with a moving train Saturday morning, and the driver had to be air-lifted due to his injuries, police said.
Shrewsbury resident Gary Martin, 60, was driving his 1994 Western Star logging truck down Vermont Route 140 east through Wallingford on what police said were icy roads.
At around 9:30 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Route 140 East and the railroad because Martin’s truck had collided with a moving train.
Though Martin did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, police said, he had to be extricated from the truck, which was totaled in the crash.
Martin was subsequently airlifted by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire for treatment.
Police said the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.
In addition to DHART, troopers said the Vermont Department Of Motor Vehicles Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Vermont Railway, Wallingford Fire Department, Wallingford Rescue, Shrewsbury Fire Department, Mt. Holly Fire Department, Mt. Holly Rescue, Regional Ambulance Service and Earl’s Trucking Repair were on scene at the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.