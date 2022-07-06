Train sculpture donated to city

Another train is coming to Rutland.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to accept a donation by the Carris family of Across Time and Space, a 12-foot-tall sculpture of a locomotive engine produced at the West Rutland sculpture park by sculptor Guohua Xu as part of the symposium Barbara Carris organized in 2013.
“He’s a Chinese artist,” William Carris said Tuesday. “He didn’t speak a word of English, but we had a good friend who was a translator.”
Artists from around the world spent a month producing work on the Clarendon Road property. Since then, Carris said his family had claimed most of the pieces, but this one, assembled from items found at Mac’s Steel, was too big for them.
“The day he was making it, I said this belongs in Rutland,” he said. “It’s a train town and the sculptures that are going in — we felt Rutland was the place for it if they wanted it.”
Paul Gallo, who accompanied Carris to the Board of Aldermen Monday, told the board Carris had reached out to him and other former members of the Creative Economy group to help find the right spot to put the sculpture.
“Everything came back to the railroad depot downtown,” Gallo said.
Gallo said they found a grassy space on city-owned land 275 feet to the north of the station, outside the railroad’s easements and rights-of-way.
Alderman William Gillam said they should make sure the location did not clash with any of the redevelopment plans being discussed for the area around the station. Mayor David Allaire said he saw no problems.
A number of the board members were familiar with the sculpture and said it would be a good addition to the area around the station, which is expected to see a significant increase in traffic when Amtrak extends passenger service to Burlington at the end of the month.
“Coming in on the train and seeing that, it’s going to be quite breathtaking,” Alderwoman Carrie Savage said.
Carris told the board he hopes to have the sculpture in place by fall.
