PITTSFORD — The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted Tuesday to issue a written warning to longtime Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak for using a deputy to handle cases, including sensitive sex crimes when she was not certified to investigate them.

Council Chair William H. Sorrell started the meeting by saying that a subcommittee had negotiated a possible settlement with Bohnyak. He asked for any general comments or questions from the council, but nobody wanted to talk about the case in public.

