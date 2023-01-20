Scott budget address 2023
Buy Now

Gov. Phil Scott receives a standing ovation after emphasizing the importance of immigrants to Vermont's future success during his budget address Friday to a joint session of the legislature.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

The following is a full transcript of Gov. Phil Scott’s fiscal year 2024 budget address delivered to the General Assembly on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023:

Mr. President, Madam Speaker, Mr. Pro Tem, members of the General Assembly, and fellow Vermonters:

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.