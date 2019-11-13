The first piece of the 2020-21 budget emerged from committee Wednesday.
The Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve the $635,610 budget for the city treasurer’s office as-written. The budget for the office is up about 1.2% over last year’s 627,719 — less than the overall 2.9% increase in the city budget as a whole.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said she has six full-time and two part-time positions, with personnel expenditures going up because of cost-of-living increases and hikes in insurance costs. Some of that was offset by small decreases in professional services, office supplies and travel.
She also said they have reduced funding for the employee’s health reimbursement accounts from 90% to 80% of the city’s exposure — still above what employees have actually been using.
“I just tried to work with what was realistic to get us — I think it’s a lean budget,” Markowski said.
Markowski also noted that she managed to spend within 8 cents of what was budgeted for postage in the 2019 fiscal year. That budget was reduced for the 2020 and 2021 budget years because water and sewer billing was being taken over by FATHOM Water Services.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis pointed out that with the announcement this week that FATHOM was ceasing operations, the city would have to take on that billing after all.
“We’re going to have to pick it up in office supplies and we’re going to have to pick it up in other places,” Markowski said.
Alderman Thomas DePoy asked if the office could save money using volunteer labor in the form of interns or students seeking community service opportunities, but did not appear to get an answer — the discussion was derailed by jokes and laughter when he clarified that he was not referring to court-ordered community service. DePoy had prefaced the inquiry by saying he was “half joking, half serious.”
The committee also approved $841,784 in employer pension contributions, a number Alderman Thomas Ettori said he might challenge once it gets to the full board.
Each section of the budget is reviewed in committee and then by the Board of Aldermen as a whole. The board may remove from, but may not add to, the budget submitted by the mayor. Once the board finalizes the budget proposal, it goes before voters in March.
