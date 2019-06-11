BARRE — The trial for a sergeant and patrol commander with the Vermont State Police accused of stalking is provisionally set for this fall.
Raymond LeBlanc, 49, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of stalking. If convicted, LeBlanc could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the crime in January and was released on conditions.
LeBlanc is on unpaid leave. He had been assigned to the Middlesex barracks.
A hearing was held in the case Monday during which the state filed an amended charge which tweaks the language including the time period during which the alleged conduct took place. The original charge said LeBlanc had been engaging in stalking behavior from May 1, 2018, until Dec. 20. The new charge states he engaged in that behavior between May 26, 2018, and Aug. 10. Judge Mary L. Morrissey said she didn’t have time to review the new information so she hadn’t found probable cause yet. LeBlanc is expected to enter a plea to the amended charge July 2 at his next hearing.
LeBlanc’s attorney, Oreste Valsangiacomo, said he has received more than 1,000 pages of discovery in the case, and he didn’t know if there was more forthcoming. Assistant Attorney General Paul Barkus said his office is still working on discovery. Judge Morrissey gave the state until June 30 to turn over all findings. Also, the parties agreed the case should be trial ready this fall. Detective Lt. Eric Albright, of the VSP, said in his affidavit he received a report in December from LeBlanc’s wife who told police she was being stalked and harassed by LeBlanc.
Albright said the victim filled out a statement in which she said LeBlanc had been tracking her through unknown means. She reported he has shown up at places she has been, such as a coffee shop in Massachusetts and a store in Colchester. She reported having to close her Facebook profile because LeBlanc has hacked into her account in the past and sent people messages from her account.
Albright said the victim reported LeBlanc was contacting her hourly and calling her a deadbeat, lazy and calling her derogatory names.
The victim said in her statement LeBlanc has been following her and taking pictures of her without her knowledge. She reported he would print the photos and then ask her who she was with.
Also, Albright said the victim talked about an incident last summer during which LeBlanc held a gun to his head in front of their children.
LeBlanc gave police his cellphone as part of the investigation and Albright said it had screenshots on it that appeared to have come from the victim’s cellphone. He said it looked as though LeBlanc was going into the victim’s cellphone, taking pictures of conversations she was having and then sending those pictures to his own cellphone.
Albright said LeBlanc filled out a statement referring to a relief from abuse order he sought against his wife which was denied. He said in the statement he and his wife had been having relationship issues since January 2018. He said they were having financial issues and when he put his money into a bank account he owned instead of the joint bank account he shared with his wife, his wife decided to vandalize his personal vehicle.
Albright said he went and spoke to LeBlanc who said he didn’t want to talk without a lawyer present.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.