SHAFTSBURY — A longtime State Police trooper assigned to southwestern Vermont is on paid leave while his department investigates a report of possible excessive force on a combative, intoxicated driver that was in handcuffs last month, authorities and records indicate.
Trooper Robert Zink, who has spent most of his 13-year career assigned to Bennington or Rutland Counties, was placed on paid leave Feb. 24, state police said. The paid leave came one day after Zink was part of an investigation into a Shaftsbury crash involving a hostile driver who battled with three troopers, records show.
Police arrested Christopher W. Campbell, 41, of Shaftsbury after he crashed a small truck near his home on Tinkham Road about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23, court records show. Campbell refused to comply with various police commands, attacked the officers and later repeatedly smashed his face into a holding cell at the state police barracks in Shaftsbury, Zink said in a court affidavit.
Bennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett charged Campbell the next day with eight criminal counts — aggravated assault on state police, unlawful restraint, impeding police by trying to take a stun gun away from another state trooper, driving while intoxicated, careless and negligent driving and three counts of simple assault on police — a protected professional performing a lawful duty.
Police said Campbell had an alcohol level of 0.14 percent, nearly twice the 0.08 level when adult drivers are presumed under the influence by Vermont law.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan, whose office is working with state police, said he has seen a police video from the incident and is waiting for the independent report before determining whether excessive force was used.
“I’m expecting it from VSP shortly,” he said on Monday. The lead state police detective is from Chittenden County.
Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau, criminal division commander, confirmed the Zink investigation was winding down.
The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office has disqualified itself from the Zink case.
Campbell’s defense lawyer, David Silver, of Bennington, said Monday the internal investigation was generated by Vermont State Police on its own. Silver said he and his client did not file a complaint.
Zink’s lawyer, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, said his client did nothing wrong. He said Zink will fight if any accusations are leveled against him. Sleigh said he is waiting to learn more about why his client was taken off the road.
Campbell was a danger to police and the public, the veteran defense lawyer said.
Campbell “was a real threat to him (Zink) and others. He was out of control,” Sleigh said about the incident. Campbell also was a threat to Bennington Rescue’s Emergency Medical Technicians, Sleigh noted.
Sleigh said he has asked state police for information, but has been stonewalled. Sleigh said he filed a Vermont Public Records request to obtain the details, including the video from the body cameras worn by three state troopers at the scene, but is still awaiting an answer. Under Vermont law, responses are due “promptly” for any public records request.
Sleigh said he has been told the body cameras for both Zink and Trooper Jeremy J. Sullivan got knocked off during the skirmish. The body camera for Trooper David M. Pfindel reportedly remained intact and captured video, Sleigh said.
Vermont State Police rolled out body cameras for the uniform division about three months ago.
Zink did acknowledge in his court affidavit that he and Trooper Sullivan did strike Campbell, but only after the defendant had pinned Zink on the ground and was trying to take the Taser out of Sullivan’s holster.
“While Campbell had me pinned against him with his leg, he was continuing to grab at Trooper Sullivan’s taser. Both Trooper Sullivan and I had to strike Campbell repeatedly in order to get him to unpin his leg from me and to stop attempting to take Trooper Sullivan’s taser,” Zink wrote in the affidavit.
“During this whole time, Campbell refused to co-operate, would not follow our commands, continued to resist and was attempting to stand up and get away from us,” Zink wrote.
Later back at the barracks in Shaftsbury, Campbell began smashing his face on a metal cage, causing him to bleed profusely all over the holding cell, Zink reported.
Lt. Thomas Mozzer, the station commander and Troopers Pfindel, Sullivan and Zink all attempted to gain control of Campbell in order to render medical aid to him, the court affidavit noted. While attempting to restrain Campbell, he continued to resist and began kicking at all the troopers in the holding cell, Zink said.
The Bennington Rescue Squad arrived, and Campbell continued to be combative all the way to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Zink said crash investigation revealed Campbell was driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra truck when it slid off the southbound shoulder of Tinkham Road and collided with several mailboxes. Trooper Sullivan stated the truck eventually drove back onto the road, turned into the driveway on Tinkham Road and collided with a tree and several garbage cans before becoming stuck a second time.
State police hired Zink in 2008 and assigned him as a road trooper at the Shaftsbury Barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy. He became a detective trooper with the Narcotics Investigation Unit in 2012, then returned as a senior trooper at the Shaftsbury Barracks in 2013.
He was assigned as a detective trooper in Shaftsbury in 2014, then promoted to sergeant/patrol commander two years later. In August 2019 he was assigned to the Rutland barracks and he was demoted back to trooper for undisclosed reasons, state police said. He transferred back to the Shaftsbury Barracks in December 2020.
