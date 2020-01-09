BARRE — A state trooper who had a stalking charge against him dismissed last fall has retired.
Raymond LeBlanc retired Nov. 9, according to Adam Silverman, public information officer for the Vermont State Police. LeBlanc, 50, had served as a sergeant and patrol commander assigned to the State Police barracks in Middlesex.
LeBlanc was charged a year ago in Washington County criminal court with a misdemeanor count of stalking. The charge was dismissed in September. LeBlanc had been on voluntary unpaid leave during the course of the court proceedings.
Detective Lt. Eric Albright, of the State Police, said in his affidavit he received a report in December 2018 from LeBlanc’s wife who told police she was being stalked and harassed by LeBlanc.
Albright said the victim filled out a statement where she said LeBlanc had been tracking her through some unknown means. She reported he had shown up to places she has been, such as a coffee shop in Massachusetts and a store in Colchester. She also reported having to close down her Facebook profile because LeBlanc has hacked into her account in the past and sent people messages from her account.
Albright said the victim reported LeBlanc was contacting her hourly and calling her a deadbeat, lazy and calling her derogatory names.
The victim said in her statement LeBlanc has been following her and taking pictures of her without her knowing. She reported he would print out the photos and then ask her who she was with.
Assistant Attorney General John Waszak filed a motion asking for the charge to be dismissed because the victim currently lives out of state. He said he had been in touch with her attorney in an attempt to set up a deposition for the case but she was unwilling to provide one.
Waszak said the victim was needed to proceed with the case because she would have to establish her relationship with LeBlanc and that the conduct he allegedly engaged in made her fear for her life or caused her emotional distress.
LeBlanc was represented by attorney Oreste Valsangiacomo, who filed a motion seeking a deposition from the victim. In the motion, Valsangiacomo said the victim had been harassing his client throughout the court proceedings. He said the victim has filed multiple false reports against LeBlanc and has “tried to destroy him.”
In April he said the victim claimed she was driving and LeBlanc accessed the vehicle’s OnStar computer and shut off the vehicle. She claimed the doors were locked so she had to exit through the window. Valsangiacomo said the victim did not reportedly call police after leaving her vehicle in Berlin, but police did find it and its windows were up.
Valsangiacomo said Berlin police investigated the allegation of LeBlanc accessing the vehicle’s OnStar computer and discovered the vehicle’s OnStar had been deactivated for a while due to either a lack of payment or a missing email address for the account.
Valsangiacomo said in an interview Thursday that LeBlanc had been planning on retiring in November for a while. He said LeBlanc wanted to retire when he turned 50, which he did in November. He said LeBlanc was hoping 2019 would be his best year as his last with State Police, but then this happened.
