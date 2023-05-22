BRATTLEBORO — Two Vermont State Troopers were ordered Monday to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on May 30 to face charges in connection with a case involving the use of a bean bag to deescalate an unruly suspect on a roof last summer, officials said.
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark wants Patrol Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki charged with reckless endangerment and simple assault for the incident that happened about 2:15 a.m. on June 17, 2022, in Newfane, officials said.
Clark has not responded to a series of phone messages seeking comment since Thursday, when the Vermont Troopers’ Association first reported the new attorney general planned to file criminal charges.
Clark’s office offered a brief statement: “Prosecutors are subject to particular rules of professional responsibility that prevent us from commenting at this time.”
Wood and Trocki were dispatched to the two-story residence on Vermont 30 due to a complaint by the homeowner about a guest causing property damage and acting irrationally. The troopers found the suspect on the roof about 2:15 a.m. brandishing a handheld saw near the back side of the house on a surface slightly above street level, police said. The man ignored police commands, police said.
The troopers decided to shoot a non-lethal bean bag to try to encourage compliance to ignored commands. Trocki deployed the bean-bag round. The man moved to the back of the roof, tripped and fell, sustaining a serious head injury, police said. The man later recovered, but was never charged in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.