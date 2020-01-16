A tractor-trailer crash on Route 17 West on Thursday left some residents and businesses without power, according to a news release sent by Sgt. Stephen McNamara, a Vermont State Police trooper assigned to the New Haven barracks.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Lisa Smith, 38, of Milton, was driving her 2019 Freightliner east on Route 17 West, east of the Champlain Bridge in the town of Addison, attempting to negotiate the curve when the truck began to slide off the roadway and ultimately overturned onto its right side.
Prior to overturning, the trailer struck a utility pole, causing it to break and bring down utility cables. Multiple residents and businesses along the affected section of Route 17 were without power for a period of time, McNamara said in the release.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Smith was taken by Bristol Rescue to UVM Medical Center for evaluation
The roads were snow-covered and slippery at the time of the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, McNamara said, but no court action is expected at this time.
