A box truck headed towards Rutland on North Grove Street crashed into a tree near Cedar Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Regional Ambulance, Rutland Town Fire Department and Vermont State Police were among the first responders at the scene. The driver had to be removed from the truck by firefighters. Police said they weren't sure as to the extent of the driver's injuries, but planned to release more information later. The crash damaged utility lines and North Grove Street was closed at McKinley Avenue.
This post will be updated.
