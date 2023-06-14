Police are looking for a Rutland man who allegedly stole a pickup truck from Casella Waste.

David J. Greenier, 30, was supposed to be arraigned Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court on a felony charge of grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of auto theft, but a warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear for the hearing.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.