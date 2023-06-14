Police are looking for a Rutland man who allegedly stole a pickup truck from Casella Waste.
David J. Greenier, 30, was supposed to be arraigned Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court on a felony charge of grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of auto theft, but a warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear for the hearing.
Vermont State Police said they got a call early Tuesday morning that a person stole a white Ford F-150 from Casella’s West Rutland facility, unloading a shopping cart of supplies into the truck before driving off shortly after 11 p.m. the previous evening. The keys had been left in a cupholder in the truck overnight, according to affidavits.
Police said Casella employees later spotted the truck on Business Route 4, followed it and boxed it in on Strongs Avenue, where police caught up with Greenier and the truck.
Greenier allegedly told police he had purchased the truck at 4 a.m. that morning from a person in West Rutland whose name he could not remember, paying $4,000 and a dirt bike. He later said he got the truck from his “Uncle Walter” on Whipple Hollow Road, according to affidavits.
Upon further discussion, police said Greenier told them he was “not trying to steal anymore” and characterized taking the truck as retribution for Casella refusing to do business with him, commenting, “I would even do that to my own parents if I had (to).”
It was not Greenier’s only brush with the law that day. Fair Haven police reported Tuesday afternoon that they had cited Greenier in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins on Carnavon and North Main streets, which he confessed to after encountering the Killington police over an unrelated incident.