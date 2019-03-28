State and local officials involved with the Special Olympics were concerned about possible cuts to the program’s federal funding, however, the Trump administration is backing off that proposal.
“I’ve overridden my people for funding the Special Olympics,” President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.
His administration’s education budget proposal would have cut $17.6 million from the Special Olympics — about 10 percent of the group’s funding, the AP reports.
Missy Siner Shea, president and CEO of Special Olympics Vermont, said in an interview Thursday, before Trump's announcement, that the federal cuts would have affected the Unified Champion Schools program, which pairs athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. For Special Olympics Vermont, that’s a matter of $120,000 — about 10 percent of the organization’s funding.
“We have been receiving some calls from athletes and their families, because, believe it or not, the press can be a little bit sensationalized sometimes in the way they present things,” she said. “This is the third year in a row the Department of Education has proposed a budget that cuts $17.6 million of Special Olympics funding for our Unified Champion Schools program.”
She said Rutland High School is considered a “banner school” for its support of Unified Sports. Vermont has 74 schools involved with the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program, and while the number of people involved with the program is hard to pin down, it’s open to around 61,000.
“That’s the population as to whom it’s available,” she said.
A cut such as the one the Trump administration was proposing would force Special Olympics Vermont to “make some very difficult choices,” Shea said. Vermonters - businesses and private individuals - are quite supportive of Special Olympics, donating their time and money to make events happen. Shea said the organization is grateful to those who support it.
Mike Norman, athletic and activities director at Rutland High School, said Thursday, before the AP report, that the Special Olympics Unified Champion program is a big part of the school’s sports program, and that it’s “one of the best things we take part in.”
“It’s unbelievable people are even considering making the cut,” he said.
The Associated Press reported that the proposed cut drew a great deal of criticism.
One critic was the vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
“I’ve long been inspired by the Special Olympics athletes that I meet in Vermont,” said Leahy in a statement released Wednesday. “Their achievements go far beyond the medals that they win and have immense positive impacts on our schools, in our homes and in our communities.”
He said the committee needs to send a “strong message” to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on the value of the program.
The AP reported that DeVos said she wasn’t personally involved with the proposal to eliminate federal Special Olympics funding, but defended it while looking to cut $7 billion from the budget.
