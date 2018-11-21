The weather outside may be frightful, but that's not stopping Vermont's Turkey Trotters from braving the record low temperatures on Thanksgiving.
“The record (low) high temperature (in Rutland) on Nov. 22 was 21 degrees in 2008,” said Matthew Clay, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “That's the coldest the afternoon temperature has been. The lowest low temperature recorded in 1916 was 7 degrees, and we have a forecast of exactly 7 degrees for the lowest low recorded for tomorrow morning. ... That's a long-standing record, and it's well below normal.”
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury predicted a high temperature of low- to mid-teens and mid- to upper-teen temperatures in the southern parts of the state, but temperatures are predicted to drop down near zero going into the night except for areas around Lake Champlain.
Winds of around 10 to 20 miles per hour are also slated to bring wind chill factors below zero, according to the museum.
But that just means an extra layer of thermals for fearless runners around Vermont.
“We're Vermonters,” said Kasie Munson, co-creator and organizer of the Killington Turkey Trot 5K, now entering its eighth year. “We're Vermont strong. This is kind of a regular winter day up here.”
Kasie and her husband Jamie said pre-registrations poured in Wednesday, bringing the total participants to 248 by 3 p.m.
Kasie Munson said she fully expects the number to jump to 600 by the time the race begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Pickle Barrel on Killington Road, with more last-minute registrations by seasonal residents.
“I don't expect anyone to bail,” Munson said. “We've had cold days before. We've had 3 feet of snow and 14 degrees. We've had ice on the ground, and it's never been an issue for anyone.”
This year, the Turkey Trot selected the Killington World Cup Committee as its beneficiary, after giving $8,000 to the Killington pre-K program last year.
“We love doing this,” Munson said. “My whole family is involved. My father-in-law will be at the halfway point blasting 'Rocky' music and handing out water...We hope that, no matter what the temperature is, people still come out.”
The Munsons started the Turkey Trot race with 60 runners at the Pickle Barrel in Killington after too many years of traveling to Woodstock to race on Thanksgiving.
Veteran racer Chris Wolf, his wife Sharon, their twin boys Chris and Cameron, and daughter Madelyn will all be out an hour early so their lungs adjust to the cold and beat the risk of temperature-induced asthma, Chris Wolf said.
“I ran the first one and every one afterwards,” Wolf said. “We wear the standard sports undergarments, clothing wise, but we've been skiing for 12 years at Killington. We're looking forward to it.”
Munson said there's never been an injury during the race, and no sign of frostbite.
“We haven't gotten a single phone call (canceling registration,)” she said.
Rick Hildebrant, a doctor at Rutland Regional Medical Center, will be sitting this one out.
“I love the race,” Hildebrant said. “I've partaken every year for the last five years, but it's too damn cold this year.”
Hildebrant said though the weather is harsh, the core stimulation of cardiovascular activity will likely drive away any risk of hypothermia.
Frostbite, on the other hand, is definitely a threat, he said.
“Frostbite is when ice crystals form in the tissues and the tissues die,” Hildebrant said. “For a 30-minute to one-hour race, is it a risk? Yes. You need good protection: good socks, good gloves, and wear a gaiter over your nose and ears.”
The cold air only presents a risk for runners with pre-existing conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, reactive-airway disease, or asthma, for whom cold air can trigger an exacerbation, Hildebrant said.
“Run with your inhaler,” he said.
The cold can also be a danger for people with Reynaud's disease, where the blood vessels clamp down too tightly in the case of extreme cold, and can result in prolonged circulation problems.
Matt Howland of the Vermont Orthopedic Clinic advised using Vaseline on runners' noses and ears for extra protection from the cold, doing a dynamic pre-race warmup and remembering to drink water.
“Activity is activity,” Howland said. “Hydration is even more important when it's cold.”
Nancy Fowler, creator and director of Barre City's “Gobble Wobble” hosted by the Barre Congregational Church, said they changed the route this year because of the snow, but 193 came out to trot last year and they were hoping for even more despite the weather.
“We have 140 pre-registered, but we're predicting some will bail because of the weather,” Fowler said. “We had 240 one year when it was a really warm Thanksgiving — we had to delay the start of the race to get everyone registered.”
The 15th annual race is held at the Barre Town Elementary School this year, and Fowler said they're advising racers to drive up to the school and use their cars as personal warming stations.
“We want people to be safe,” Fowler said. “But they'll be dressed appropriately. This is Vermont, people walk around in the cold.”
