Turning Point is branching out.
Executive Director Tracie Hauck said Monday that the organization is looking to the Bowse Health Trust and similar grant providers for funding to offer services at remote sites around Rutland County. Hauck said the move was driven by the realization that they were serving primarily people in Rutland and that recovering addicts in outlying towns who could benefit might have trouble getting into the city.
“We’re in the planning stages,” Hauck said. “Our letter of intent for the Bowse was accepted so we’re writing the grant.”
Turning Point hosts 12-step and group counselling sessions for recovering addicts, one-on-one counseling sessions, classes and other services. Hauck said the idea would be to find a location like a library where they could set up for a day or a half-day every week and provide treatment placement, outpatient placement and recovery support services.
“We’re trying to extend our reach,” Hauck said. “I think there’s a lot of smaller towns that don’t really know yet what we have to offer. ... So much of our work is meeting people where they are. This is making it easier for them.”
Faith Stone, director of the West Ridge Clinic, said Turning Point’s work was a valuable complement to the clinic.
“The more people they can get out there and reach, the better,” she said. “There’s a greater success rate with anybody who’s engaged with their treatment. It helps enhance what we do.”
Stone said transportation is often an issue for the clinic’s patients outside of Rutland as well, though the conversion to telemedicine due to COVID-19 has eased that burden. Stone said the clinic is currently accepting patients.
“We have no waiting list and we want to help,” she said.
Meanwhile, Turning Point is also branching out into an area it hasn’t traditionally occupied – food assistance. Hauck said they received a $25,000 donation from a private benefactor that Hauck is sharing with other area agencies. She said the center turned over $1,000 each to BROC, the Community Cupboard and the United Way as well as $500 to the Open Door Mission.
“It feels good to give back to the other agencies we partner with to help them serve people even better,” she said.
The remainder, Hauck said, will go toward feeding the center’s regular clients.
“It is not something we do, but we serve a lot of people that have food insecurities,” she said. “There are a lot of people that are homeless, that don’t have a lot of money, and it’s hard to get food.”
Hauck said they will start by offering clients gift cards to the farmers market.
“We thought about grocery store gift cards, but we decided the farmers market would be best because it’s supporting local folks,” she said. “Plus, it’s healthier produce. We thought it was a better option.”
Hauck said they will start distributing the cards this week and gauge the reaction.
“We don’t want to give out a bunch of gift cards and nobody wants them,” she said. “We’re going to see how that goes.”
