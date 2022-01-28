Somebody made off with $1.9 million.
Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire armored car robbery — the biggest heist in the state’s history.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation closed the unsolved case in 2012, and the local field office did not respond to inquiries this week about whether any new leads had appeared in the ensuing years.
That leaves the local imagination to run wild about who might have gotten away with all that money.
“Everyone had a theory of what happened, but, heck, the FBI couldn’t sort it out,” said Alderman Sam Gorruso, who was running a small weekly newspaper at the time. “Most people seem to be amazed it was never solved. It was an awful lot of money. It’s amazing it escaped like that without ever being tracked — no trace of it, no activity, nothing.”
Light snow was falling at 5:35 a.m. Jan. 31, 2002, when a lone gunman got the drop on a pair of Berkshire Armored Car Co. employees at the company’s office in Howe Center in Rutland.
The man wore a ski mask, wielded a revolver and spoke with a nasally New York accent when he ordered the guards to open the door and not look at him. He relieved the guards of a gun, handcuffed one of them, and zip-tied the other before getting the combination for the safe from them — each guard had half the combination.
The safe was much fuller than it normally would have been, according to FBI files, containing a $1.2 million deposit from Chittenden Bank in Burlington, as well as $700,000 being transferred from Berkshire’s office in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
The robber took 28 bags of money and disappeared.
Howe Center had no video surveillance. The only other potential witness, according to investigation files released in 2015, was an unnamed Westminster Cracker employee on a cigarette break. The worker described a van leaving the compound with two people inside. The description of the van matched one found on Forest Street that had been reported stolen from a local cleaning company.
Because the money was federally insured, the FBI took over the investigation and followed numerous leads in the coming years.
One tip said $100,000 of the money was at the bottom of a quarry in Proctor. Another said it was in an apartment above Cara Mia’s pizza. One tipster pointed police at her ex-husband; another at her father.
Memos in the file cite the heist’s fortunate timing and the conduct of the robber as pointing to an inside job. Investigators looked at numerous former employees of the company, and even pondered the possibility that the company’s owners themselves were responsible.
For a time, the investigation looked at The Tanglewood Gang, a Bronx-based group described as a farm team for the Lucchese family.
None of those leads, according to the FBI files, went anywhere.
“That’s the amazing thing,” said Mayor David Allaire, who was serving on the Board of Aldermen and was in the state Legislature at the time. “We’re kind of a small community. It’s kind of amazing that someone could get away like that.”
Berkshire closed its Rutland office in 2004 and was bought out by another company soon after. The 10,000-pound stainless steel vault wound up at a Pawlet slate quarry.
The statute of limitations for state charges on the robbery expired in 2009, though investigators have said culprits could still face tax evasion charges — even illegal income is required to be reported to the IRS.
City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said no tips on the robbery have come in during his tenure.
“I’ve heard discussion about it, and theories,” he said.
Theories are all most people in the city have regarding the heist — though there could still be somebody around town who has $1.9 million.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.