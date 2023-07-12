BARRE — Shirtless and armed with a shovel, David Parks began the tedious task of digging out the mud-cached driveway of his Maple Avenue home on Wednesday.
“It’s got to be done,” said Parks, who has experienced this scene before.
Parks has lived in his home along one of the channelized banks of Gunners Brook since birth. “This isn’t my first flood,” he said, dripping with sweat on a sunny summer day that might have made him forget Monday’s devastating rainstorm if there weren’t reminders of it everywhere.
Parks’ basement is still flooded to the top cellar step. His furnace is gone again, and his hot-water heater broke free at the height of the flood, prompting him to do what emergency personnel advised him not to at the time.
“I dove in,” he said, explaining there was 5 feet of contaminated water in his basement, and his mission — one he accomplished — was to turn off the main water valve to his home and prevent even more water from getting in his basement.
Shutting off the water valve stopped municipal water from spraying into the basement, but what was 5 feet of water, turned into 8 feet before all was said and done. On Wednesday, Parks was focused on the 6 inches of mud in his driveway.
“I get it from all sides,” he said.
In past floods, Parks didn’t have to expend much energy clearing mud from his driveway. He simply borrowed a Bobcat from his employer and quickly scraped it away.
That was then. On Wednesday, Parks was wielding a shovel and intent enough of the driveway to park his family’s vehicles.
“It could take a while,” he said.
That wasn’t a complaint, it was an acknowledgment that cleaning up a massive mess isn’t an afternoon endeavor, and on a day when Barre and Montpelier cautiously shifted into recovery mode it is worth remembering.
It could take a while.
Though public works crews in both communities got off to a solid start. It was a day when muck buckets and mud piles were a common sight in central Vermont’s Twin Cities, and Bobcats and backhoes were worth their weight in gold. Bobcats were creating those mud piles as part of a street cleaning exercise.
Significant headway was made in both communities, though there was still plenty to do and more rain on the way.
Fortunately, the still-swollen rivers had dropped below flood stage, and were continuing to recede. Rain in the forecast for today and Friday isn’t expected to cause additional flooding.
Never say never, according to Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, who said clearing debris that amassed behind the second of two trash racks in Gunners Brook — a stone’s throw from Parks’ home on Maple Avenue, is at the top of an expanding list. “We can’t be in a vulnerable position with more rain on the way,” he said, explaining a specialized piece of equipment capable of plucking the woody debris from the flood-prone brook is scheduled to arrive Thursday.
“That needs to be cleared,” he said of the trash rack that was part of a flood remediation projected to be completed in the wake of the city’s last significant flood in 2011.
Storellicastro said public works crews spent Wednesday clearing mud from the roads, and in one case plowing up huge chunks of asphalt on an undermined section of North Main Street. He said the plan for Thursday will involve separating the flood-damaged areas into quadrants and then closing them one at a time to all traffic and turning two street sweepers — Barre’s and a loaner from Burlington — loose.
Storellicastro said a “grid survey” is underway to document extensive damage to roads, bridges and other municipal infrastructure.
“The damage is widespread,” he said, adding: “It’s devastating.”
According to Storellicastro, the city’s online call for volunteers generated a whopping response, but dealing with potentially contaminated muck from the flood will require the guidance of trained volunteers who are en route, but not yet here.
The Salvation Army is contributing clean-kits; Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, has taken the lead on procuring pumps that can be used to pump water from flooded basements; and more than 300 people stayed at the Red Cross shelter at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Tuesday night.
“There’s a lot going on,” said Storellicastro, who indicated a recently issued boil-water notice will remain in place indefinitely.
Montpelier has issued its own system-wide boil-water notice in the wake of the flood. It, too, remains in force.
It took longer for floodwaters that submerged the streets in downtown Montpelier to recede, and Wednesday marked the launch of extensive clean-up efforts there. Those efforts were in full swing first thing in the morning, as public works vehicles of all sizes were used to collect and cart off mud that settled on the streets, even as merchants and other downtown building owners began the process of cleaning out their flooded stores and, in some cases, piling flood-damaged items near the side of the street. Some of those piles were higher than others, and there will likely be more of them in days to come.
In order to expedite the curb-to-curb clean-up, a parking ban on Main and State streets remains in place in Montpelier, and people are being discouraged from venturing downtown unless they absolutely have to.
Montpelier’s game plan is similar to the one being executed in Barre. City Manager Bill Fraser said an overwhelming number of people — more than 1,200 by late Wednesday afternoon — from Montpelier and beyond, have indicated an interest in assisting with the clean-up efforts.
Montpelier Alive is coordinating the volunteer clean-up initiative and, as is the case in Barre, they aren’t yet ready to send them out into the field.
Fraser said the city is still in “crisis response mode” and isn’t ready to deploy volunteers yet. As soon as that changes, he said, those who have expressed interest in volunteering will be contacted and told where, and how, they can best help.
Montpelier’s clean-up efforts were shifting into high gear even as National Life Group announced it was shifting Saturday’s annual Do Good Fest to a livestream event and “global fundraiser to support rebuilding Vermont” in the wake of this week’s flooding. The concert will be viewable from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and replace the one that would have been held on National Life’s Montpelier campus on Saturday.
Flooding has impacted the first “all class” Montpelier High School reunion. The reunion, which is for all alumni of Montpelier High School, was supposed to kick off on Friday with a performance of The Gallison Hill Band at Langdon Street Tavern. The band will still play, but Friday’s “welcome party” has been canceled and combined with Saturday’s event at the municipal swimming pool, the neighboring pavilion, and the nearby field where the Vermont Mountaineers play home games.
Activities begin at 2:30 p.m. at the pool and pavilion. The family-friendly reunion will include everything from a bounce house, face painting and swimming to a beer garden run by Good Measure Brewing of Northfield, food trucks and a Mountaineers game. Tickets will be available at the pool, but you can register in advance at sevendaystickets.com online. Some of the information on the website is dated because it doesn’t reflect post-flood adjustments.
There will be an all-alumni photo taken on the mound of the Mountaineers’ field at 5:30 p.m., and it will include all five 2023 state championship sports teams from Montpelier High School, as well as former MHS teacher, principal and coach Charlie Phillips who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.
The National Anthem will be performed by 2003 MHS graduate Meghan (Hatch) Sheeran and her daughter.
Proceeds from Mountaineers 50-50 raffle will go to Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners In Education, and all donations made Saturday will go to flood restoration efforts in the schools.
All three schools in Montpelier suffered some flood damage, with the worst of it at Montpelier High School.
