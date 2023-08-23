BURLINGTON – A pair of out-of-staters, who police have linked to unrelated homicides in Vermont in recent months, were ordered held without bail following their appearances in U.S. District Court on Wednesday on federal charges.
One defendant could be linked to more killings in Connecticut, court records show.
Elias Lopez, 18, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and with possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs in Windham County in August. The government also wants Lopez, also known as "Louis" and "Joey" to forfeit $12,2023 in cash and a Glock 9 mm pistol that was seized.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Vermont Drug Task Force and state police arrested him at an apartment last Thursday on a criminal complaint and was indicted Wednesday a few hours before his planned detention hearing.
Lopez is part of a Connecticut-based group that set up their drug trafficking business at four residences in Brattleboro over the past year or two: 84 Linden St., 14 Birge St., where a homicide happened, 33 Oak St. and 135 Elliot St., court papers state.
Tamico "Mack" Williams, 21, also of Hartford, Connecticut, a rival drug dealer, was found fatally shot at the ground floor apartment on Birge Street the night of March 30, officials said. The state charged Lopez with the second-degree murder on Friday, one day after a joint federal and state raid. Lopez was 17 at the time of the shooting and turned 18 on June 30, police said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller painted a bleak picture of multiple shootings both in Vermont and Connecticut that appear linked. In filing her motion to detain Lopez, Fuller wrote that during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 two men died as part of a street corner shooting in Hartford.
Fuller wrote that some shell casings at the Hartford scene indicated that at least one firearm used in that shooting also had been fired during the homicide on Birge Street on March 30 that Lopez is facing.
Fuller said in a second case investigators test fired a 9 mm firearm seized from 84 Linden St. last week, and a preliminary examination showed it was the same firearm used in three other “shots fired” shootings in Connecticut in the past year.
Defense lawyer Jordana M. Levine said she would not contest the government's request for detention of Lopez at this point. She noted Lopez is facing a "serious" state charge when he gets arraigned.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle, in agreeing with detention, noted the state charge was a murder count. State Judge Katherine Hayes has ordered Lopez held without bail until he can at least be arraigned.
Meanwhile, an hour before the Lopez hearing, Zaquikon T. Roy, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, who is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder in a double shooting in Addison County, appeared briefly in federal court.
Doyle explained the initial hearing in federal court was designed to ensured Roy knew he was facing a charge of possession of a firearm in Rutland County on April 7 and 8 while being a convicted felon. Courts records show he has multiple felony convictions in Vermont and New York.
Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels asked for a five-day continuance before the court considered the detention motion by Fuller. Roy is a part-time Vermont resident, having lived in recent years in the Rutland area and most recently with a St. Albans-area woman, who was present during the Leicester shooting, police said.
Roy is facing murder, attempted murder and gun charges, but has not been arraigned in state court in Addison County for shooting two brothers, including one that died in Leicester on June 4, Vermont State Police stated.
Roy is charged with killing Scott Lanpher, 35, and seriously wounding his brother, Larry Lanpher Jr., 31, at a camper at 1352 U.S. 7 in Leicester about 9:55 p.m., state police said.
Fuller, in her detention motion, said the double shooting case remains under investigation, but noted that some recent information indicated that Roy was in Leicester to sell drugs when the Lanpher brothers were shot. Fuller said there is some belief that the two brothers and others may have been attempting to steal money and drugs from Roy and that he shot them during the dispute.
She said Roy first fled to New York City after the homicide and family members were contacted urging him to surrender. Instead investigators determined Roy fled to Maine and spotted him leaving an apartment building on foot on Aug. 10.
Fuller noted that Roy was caught after a short foot chase. He was found with 11 grams of crack cocaine and a cellphone, she said. The apartment contained a 9 mm firearm, cash and numerous cellphones.
"In short while on the run from a murder charge, Roy went back to drug trafficking, firearms possession and fleeing from law enforcement," Fuller wrote. She noted it fits his pattern of committing new crimes while other charges are pending.
Back in Brattleboro, investigators are continuing to try to unearth more evidence.
Vermont authorities have reported a huge ongoing uptick in the number of out-of-state teenagers being recruited – especially by gangs – to come to the Green Mountains for drug trafficking because of what are perceived as lax state laws and courts.
Rutland, Bennington, Windham, Washington, Chittenden, Caledonia counties are seeing the largest influx of out-of-state drug dealers looking to set up shop in Vermont, law enforcement officials have stated.