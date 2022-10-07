BURLINGTON — Two Rutland residents appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday and were ordered held on charges they were involved in unrelated armed robberies that were sparked by their drug involvement.
David R. Markie, 40, is facing a federal charge for a knifepoint robbery at the Jiffy Mart on North Main Street on Monday, federal court records show. Markie told investigators that he used the money from the robbery to buy drugs.
Ashley Lobdell, 25, is facing a separate federal charge for a knifepoint robbery at the Jolley Mart on Grove Street on Sept. 25, records show. Lobdell told Rutland Police she committed the robbery to pay a drug debt, court records show.
Markie did not contest the government's request that he be detained as a danger to the community and himself. Markie's criminal record includes a felony conviction for burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest, domestic assault, disorderly conduct by fighting, as well as multiple counts of violating his conditions of release, court records show.
Markie also has pending state charges for assault on police, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief, eluding police, negligent operation, and violating conditions of release, court records show. While jailed on those charges between Sept. 18 and Sept. 28 he threw a book from his holding cell at a prison guard at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a probable cause hearing on Oct. 21, unless a federal grand jury indicts Markie in the meantime.
During a separate hearing, defense lawyer Mark Oettinger fought for the release of Lobdell, but Doyle said she needed to be jailed, at least temporarily, for her best interests.
Oettinger said Lobdell is seeking to get admitted to Valley Vista, a treatment facility in Vergennes. She is scheduled for a screening call on Saturday, he said.
During the hearing, Judge Doyle learned Lobdell had admitted to cocaine, heroin and marijuana use in recent days, and that a drug test before court showed evidence of cocaine and fentanyl.
Lobdell made a tearful plea that she be released into the custody of her father until a bed is available at Valley Vista. She said she wanted to be able to see her three children.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the robberies appear unrelated and are not connected to the arrest of a third person on Thursday believed responsible for a robbery at the TD Bank in downtown Rutland the day before.
James Thurston, 33, was detained on charges of violation of probation and a new count of retail theft and was jailed while the bank robbery case continues, officials stated in state court.
"They all just fell into place," the police chief told the Rutland Herald.
City police are working with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Office in Rutland on the cases.
A robber wearing a green neon mask, blue hoodie, grey sweats and white sneakers entered the Jiffy Mart about 1:02 p.m., records show. The robber grabbed a jerky stick and headed to the cash register, pulled out a knife and demanded the money from the clerk, according to Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia.
"Give it to me, give it to me, now," the robber said in a forceful voice, the clerk reported. Less than $200 was handed over, Lucia said in court papers.
Rutland Police flooded the area. Detective Sgt. Chuck Whithead found a pair of sunglasses, while Detective Sean Maguire located a neon-colored mask that appeared to match items worn by the robber, court papers noted.
Rutland Officer Emilio Rosario developed Markie as a potential suspect and that he might be connected to the Highlander Motel, a short distance from the robbery, according to an HSI special agent in court papers. Rosario recovered video footage from the motel that appeared to show a man wearing the same clothes as the robber, court records show.
The video also showed a man matching the robber go to a waste container outside the motel and toss items into it, HSI said.
Lucia and the HSI special agent spotted white and green Adidas sneakers that appeared to match those worn at the robbery, records show.
Lucia seized the waste receptacle and had it towed to the Rutland Police impoundment area to await a search warrant from Judge Cortland Corsones on Wednesday. Sneakers and other evidence were later seized by police.
During the course of the investigation, Markie reached out to Lucia through text message and indicated he wanted to surrender, but the suspect failed to show up, court records noted.
Rosario subsequently spotted Markie at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday evening. After a short foot pursuit, Markie was taken into custody, police said. Markie eventually admitted he did the robbery to get money to purchase drugs, court records show. He said the knife belonged to him and he discarded it after buying the drugs, HSI reported.
Markie said he stole about $150 in the robbery, the affidavit said.
Meanwhile, a clerk at the Jolley Mart store on Grove Street reported a woman with a large steak knife demanded the cash from the register about 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 25, police said.
Whitehead and Officer Daniel Blanchard spoke with the clerk, who reported the robber went to the island cooler and obtained cookie dough and headed to the counter, police said. The robber demanded all the money from the drawer, and said the teller would be killed if she did not get the money, court records show.
The robber wore dark-colored leggings, a grey sweatshirt with the word "Michigan" imprinted on the front, and a blue bandanna covering her face, police said.
Investigation revealed that the robber may have been at the store with a second person from the area, court records show.
The next day, Whithead interviewed that second person, who was wearing the same clothes as the night of the robbery, police said. Two days later, Whitehead obtained video from the area both inside and outside the area about the time of the robbery, police said.
The video showed the robbery suspect. At one point, she pulled down the blue bandana from her face, police said. Whitehead used a still image from the video to capture her face and shared it with Officer Oscar Menjivar, who was able to identify Lobdell as the suspect, police said.
She was arrested Wednesday and during an interview acknowledged the money was for her drug debt, court records show
Both defendants face up to 20 years in prison on the robbery charge, if convicted.
