A young Rutland man and an accomplice are facing a federal criminal charge for the illegal purchase of a handgun by providing a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer, court records show.
Jaansher Gondal, 20, and Leslie Harold Taylor Jr., 35, are due in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday before Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle.
Gondal, who is unable to legally buy a handgun due to his age, worked out a deal to have a firearm purchased unlawfully Wednesday on his behalf by Taylor at the Black Dog Shooting Supply at 162 North Main St. in Rutland, according to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI.
Taylor claimed the Glock was for him when he made the buy at Black Dog while he knew Gondal had actually paid him for it, court records maintain. Taylor, who goes by the nickname “Bo,” was willing to lie about the true identity of the buyer, a violation of federal law, records show.
Taylor who was in the shop for about 30 minutes, returned to the car with a handgun in a paper and gave it to Gondal, FBI Special Agent Matthew Johnson said. Taylor had $300 left over from the money Gondal provided him for the buy, Johnson said. Gondal told Taylor he could keep $200 as they had agreed, records show.
Taylor bought the Glock 20 for $650 and a box of 10-mm ammunition for $40 and paid for them with cash, Johnson said. The Glock included two magazines inside the box, records show.
The FBI and Rutland Police conducted court-ordered searches in two rooms at the Econo Lodge at 238 South Main Street in Rutland on Friday, records show. One search was in room 100, where Gondal lives and the other search was in room 213 where Taylor resides, the FBI said.
When Gondal was arrested in the front office area, he was asked if there was anything that could hurt law enforcement, the FBI said. Gondal responded there was a gun in the office that had been loaned by his friend “Bo,” who lived at the motel.
John Cioffi Jr., owner of Black Dog, said Saturday that the FBI came in Thursday afternoon to ask for some information about a purchase the day before.
“I gave it to them. They left. That’s how they roll,” he said. The FBI did not provide any background or reason for the request. Cioffi, who has been in business for 6 years, said he later heard the Econo Lodge was raided on Friday.
Johnson said his investigation, which included a review of public records, showed a relative of Gondal had purchased the Econo Lodge earlier this year and the defendant was believed to be a front desk employee.
Investigation indicated Gondal claimed he wanted a gun in case somebody tried to rob the motel, Johnson reported.
The FBI noted Gondal and Taylor also made an attempt to buy a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum on May 19 at the Gun Supply of Vermont on Vermont 30 in Bondville, a village in the town of Winhall, court records show.
Taylor returned to the car where Gondal had waited and reported the purchase would be delayed a few days while the background check was processed, court records show.
A third person admitted driving the two defendants from the Econo Lodge in Rutland to the Winhall store, the FBI said. The driver said they had stopped at a Rutland bank so Gondal could withdraw cash, records show.
Gondal ended up paying the driver $100 for making the round-trip to Winhall and included a $30 tip, Johnson said.
During the ride to the Winhall store, the driver overheard Gondal say he wanted a gun in case somebody wants to rob the hotel.
Gondal and Taylor were jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on Friday afternoon without bail pending their initial court hearing in Burlington on Monday.
