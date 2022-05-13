WASHINGTON — At least four people are facing federal gun and drug trafficking charges following a joint execution of search warrants and arrest warrants on Friday.
Nicole “Nikki” LeClair, 34, and Christopher Emmons, 51, both of Washington, are both due in U.S. District Court on Monday, records show.
Authorities lodged LeClair at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on charges of distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl, court records show. Investigators seized 170 bags of fentanyl, 5 grams of crack cocaine and a 9x19 semiautomatic pistol.
LeClair was out on conditions on state drug charges in both Washington and Orange County, records show.
Emmons is charged with distribution of cocaine and fentanyl during March and April, records show. He was jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, pending the hearing Monday afternoon.
Emmons, who is a convicted felon, had 14 firearms at his residence, including a sawed-off shotgun. Investigators also seized 400 bags of fentanyl and 28 grams of crack cocaine, records show.
Two others also are charged in connection with the investigation, but few details were released. They were identified as Justin “T.J.” Llano and Glendon “B” Parrish-Campbell, court records show.
Parrish-Campbell was among four suspects spotted near Emmons residence in Washington as part of the ongoing investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.
They were all wearing body armor during a drug sale on April 17 and Parrish-Campbell and a second suspect carried firearms, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo stated in court papers.
The warrant execution included tactical teams, also known as SWAT, from the ATF and Vermont State Police
The two primary residences that were targeted during searches by investigators were the homes of LeClair at 7 Linneau Lane and Emmons at 2409 Vermont 110.
The investigation was led by the ATF and the Vermont Drug Task Force. Assisting were U.S. Homeland Security, the FBI, state, Barre and Montpelier Police.
Staff Writer Eric Blaisdell contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.