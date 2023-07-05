PITTSFORD – The head of the Vermont Police Academy has ordered the temporary suspension of the officer certifications for Orange County Sheriff George Contois and Hubbardton Constable Floyd Morey.

Letters to both lawmen from Executive Director Heather Simons state they are currently not in compliance with the state's mandatory in-service training requirements.

