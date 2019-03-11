A local man and woman are facing two felony charges each for an alleged bar fight at the Hide-A-Way Tavern in January.
Robert Gondella, 34, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on March 4 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault and a felony count of impeding police.
Melissa Hayden, 60, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on the same date in the same court to the same charges.
Both were released without bail.
In an affidavit, Officer Ambrosia Houle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said a man came to the police station to report an assault on Jan. 7. Houle said the man had “blood dripping down his face and all over his shirt.”
The man told police he had been at the Hide-A-Way on Center Street for the night drinking with a member of the band there when the bartender told him “he had an attitude and needed to leave.”
“When he was leaving, a guy 'jacked' him up. (The alleged victim) then handed me Robert Gondella's Vermont identification card. (The alleged victim) stated that he didn't know how he obtained the ID, however he knew that he was on the floor and some lady was hitting him over the head with a barstool and some kids were trying to choke him out,” Houle wrote in the affidavit.
The alleged victim told Houle that Gondella started the fight and “a bunch of people jumped in once it started.”
He identified the woman who allegedly hit him with the barstool only as “Melissa.”
Houle said the man told police he believed his nose was broken and added “his pain tolerance was high and it was more aggravating, however he felt scared to death while this was occurring.”
While Houle was speaking with the alleged victim, other members of the Rutland City Police Department went to the Hide-A-Way and detained Gondella, Hayden and a third witness.
When Houle went to the Hide-A-Way, Gondella provided a written statement that said the alleged victim had been asked to leave after calling the bartender an obscene word. Gondella said the victim then punched him and the two men began fighting.
Hayden told police the alleged victim in the fight had harassed her daughter and touched her inappropriately. Hayden told police there had been a confusing fight but didn't describe taking part.
The third witness said the alleged victim had come into the bar and “started acting super weird.” She said the man swung at two of the bar's patrons, one of them Gondella.
A member of the bar told police the alleged victim “was acting super creepy toward one of the younger females and was the aggressor in the fight.”
However, Houle said she reviewed on Feb. 6 the video footage of the fight saw that “Gondella physically assaulted (the alleged victim) when (he) was walking by him leaving the bar,” the affidavit said.
Houle said the video showed that the alleged victim tried to get out of Gondella's grip but men wrestled him to the floor.
“Hayden then picks up a barstool close by and strikes (the alleged victim) with it multiple times,” Houle wrote in the affidavit.
Houle said she saw two women, one of them the bartender, attempt to break up the fight unsuccessfully.
She said she spoke with the alleged victim by phone on Feb. 6. He said his pain level was higher than he first reported on Jan. 7 and said he believed it was because he was intoxicated and “his adrenaline was pumping.”
Gondella and Hayden could each be sentenced to up to 18 years in jail if convicted.
