Two people were arrested for allegedly shooting at a group fleeing a failed break-in at a Water Street home in Rutland.
Lisa White, 35, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and giving false information to a police officer. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 17 years in prison. Anthony L. Keefe, 20, described in court records as a boyfriend of White’s daughter, also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a weapon, which by itself carries a 15-year maximum.
Both were released on conditions, including they not possess any firearms.
Rutland City Police said the two fired at a group of unidentified men who abandoned what was described as a home invasion robbery attempt early Monday morning when White came out of her bedroom with a handgun. Police said Keefe appeared to have been struck with a blunt object during the incident.
“We do not believe anyone was struck (by bullets),” Chief Brian Kilcullen said Tuesday. “There was some property that was struck with a number of bullets.”
Kilcullen said damage appeared to be limited to the structure of a nearby storage unit.
White told police she had been up since about midnight doing chores and that three or four people kicked open her door. She said they were wearing bandanas over their faces and one appeared to have a shotgun. One stood by the door, she said, while the others went down the hallway, where Keefe said they kicked open the door to his room, hit him with a stick and demanded he give them “everything.”
White said she fled to her room and retrieved a 9mm handgun. She said she attempted to shoot it as she emerged from the bedroom only to find the safety was on, according to police, and then ejected a round when she tried to cock the gun. By this time, she said, the men began shouting to each other to flee because she was armed.
White initially told police she did all the shooting, according to affidavits, and that she fired in the men’s “general direction” but did not try to hit any of them because she wanted to scare them rather than hurt them. However, police said she later admitted to lying to protect Keefe, saying he opened fire first and shot toward the men, and then she fired into the air.
Police said Keefe initially said he had not done any of the shooting, but later said he opened fire when he believed one of the fleeing men was turning back toward him, causing him to fear for his safety.
Police said the pattern of shots audible in security camera footage from the neighborhood backed the second story.
White told police she had no enemies that she was aware of. White was connected to another incident in the neighborhood earlier this year — her address was described in affidavits as the location of a drug deal that kicked off a dispute that ended with the fatal stabbing of Trevor Vandenburgh, and Brandon McRae — who is charged with second-degree murder in the incident — discussed it with her immediately afterward.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said there was no evidence connecting the robbery to the stabbing, but stressed that the residence was not randomly targeted.
The only arguments in court Tuesday had to do with the state requesting a condition that White not be allowed to drink alcohol while the charges were pending. White told police she had eight shots of Hennessy prior to the incident, and Deputy State’s Attorney Kayley Olson argued that the condition was an appropriate step to protect public safety.
Judge Cortland Corsones noted that there was no record indicating White had a drinking problem and, at the defense’s request, modified the condition to one forbidding her to drink to the point where it interfered with her employment or posed a danger to her or those around her.
