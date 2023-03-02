Two charter changes and three bond articles will greet city voters at the polls on Town Meeting Day.
The first charter change would authorize the city to levy a 1% sales tax on top of the existing state sales tax. City officials have projected revenue from the tax at between $1 million and $1.2 million. Advocates — and support has been seemingly unanimous in city government — have said it will add much-needed revenue to the city’s coffers without further burdening property taxpayers.
Proponents of the tax also have pointed to the fact that it will generate revenue from nonresidents shopping in the city. They have argued that losing customers to neighboring municipalities was unlikely because Rutland Town already has implemented the same tax.
The second charter change item is related to the first. It asks whether the city will create a capital improvement fund. Backers of the local option tax have argued for putting a portion of its proceeds into the fund to take some of the cost of infrastructure improvements off the backs of taxpayers.
Infrastructure figures heavily on the ballot, as well, with bonds totaling $7.85 million before voters.
The first totals $3.5 million, which includes $1 million for paving streets; $1 million for sidewalks; and $1.5 million for replacing culverts on Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue. Public works commission James Rotondo said that as the previous paving bond winds down, this measure would give the city “two more significant years of paving.”
The second bond, $2.5 million, would be used to replace undersized or outdated water mains — roughly a quarter of the city’s pipes are more than 125 years old, according to DPW. Rotondo said he plans to prioritize pipes under roads in need of work.
The third bond item seeks $1.85 million for work on Piedmont and Combination ponds in order to improve the Moon Brook Watershed, as well as for the Meadow Street stormwater separation project, which is intended to reduce combined sewer overflows during rainstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.