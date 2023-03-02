Two charter changes and three bond articles will greet city voters at the polls on Town Meeting Day.

The first charter change would authorize the city to levy a 1% sales tax on top of the existing state sales tax. City officials have projected revenue from the tax at between $1 million and $1.2 million. Advocates — and support has been seemingly unanimous in city government — have said it will add much-needed revenue to the city’s coffers without further burdening property taxpayers.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

