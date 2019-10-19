NORTH HERO – A fire at a home in North Hero killed two young children on Saturday morning, police say.
The homeowners are identified as Desiree and Mason Maltais, both age 30, of North Hero. The parents were able to escape the blaze but were unable to reach their two young sons, who are believed to have perished in the fire, the police said. The names of the children will be released upon confirmation of their identities following autopsy.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire remains ongoing, but the blaze is not believed to be suspicious.
Grief counselors will be available at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the North Hero Elementary School, to help parents inform their children about what happened.
Rescue crews responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m., reporting the fire at the single-family home on Bridge Road.
When crews arrived, the home was fully involved. Later, members of the Vermont State Police and the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit responded and ruled that the fire was not suspicious.
Multiple emergency agencies responded to the fire and its aftermath, including fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, South Hero and Swanton in Vermont and Rouses Point in New York; Grand Isle Rescue; the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department; the American Red Cross; the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue Team; the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit; and the Vermont State Police, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.