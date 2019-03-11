An investigation into an alleged family fight resulted in criminal charges for two local people, according to a press release from Trooper Charles Gardner of the Vermont State Police.
Gardner said troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland were notified on Sunday around 3:40 p.m. of a family disturbance on Main Street in Poultney.
Through investigation, police learned Danielle Richardson, 26, of Rutland, had allegedly smashed a glass window at a Poultney home.
Richardson had left in a gold Hyundai Sonata before police got to the home, Gardner said.
Troopers located the Sonata on Business Route 4, in West Rutland, being driven by Joseph Richardson, 25, of Rutland, Danielle Richardson's brother.
Police said Danielle Richardson was a passenger in the Sonata.
Police learned Joseph Richardson was driving with a criminally suspended license.
Danielle and Joseph Richardson were taken into custody then released on citation to appear at Rutland criminal court on April 29.
Both were ordered not to trespass at the Poultney home where the alleged incident took place.
