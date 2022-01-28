Chief William Lovett said two fires during the last week could have been much worse.
The chief said the fires on Hopkins Street on Sunday and on North Church Street on Tuesday were caught and put out before they could have done significantly more extensive damage, though 17 people were displaced from the Hopkins Street building pending repairs and an inspection.
Lovett said firefighters responded to 9 Hopkins St., a three-story apartment building, at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a report of an electrical issue. He said a breaker had tripped, cutting power to a third-floor apartment. In trying to reset the breaker, Lovett said, the resident smelled smoke. Firefighters could hear fire in the stairway walls by the second floor, Lovett said, and a thermal imaging camera found 500-degree temperatures above an electrical panel.
Lovett said firefighters used extinguishers to knock down the flames.
“They got in the house, into the stairwell, opened up the wall and got into the ceiling of that floor,” he said.
Lovett said they found melted wires but not much smoke damage. He said damage to personal property in the building was minimal, with water damage confined to a stairway and ceiling in one kitchen. However, he said, the electrical damage was enough that power was cut off and 17 people were evacuated. Lovett said the city’s Building and Zoning Department worked with the American Red Cross to find the residents places to stay.
“There’s some electrical issues that had to be resolved and an inspection to make sure it’s up to standards before they can be let back in,” he said.
The call to the North Church Street home of Edward Stafford came in as a report of a possible chimney fire at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday. Lovett said there was light smoke in the building, but not enough to set off smoke alarms.
“Here’s a case where the investigation, thank God, saved the day,” he said.
Firefighters found that a stove pipe had cracked, Lovett said, creating hot spots in the area around the chimney. Those were doused, the building remained habitable, and firefighters were back at the station within two hours, according to the chief.
“Both were good catches,” Lovett said. “We’ve really been fortunate and got a good crew. I’m proud of them.”
