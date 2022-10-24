Two candidates are vying for a chance to represent Rutland in the Vermont House in the city’s only contested race.
Rep. Mary Howard, a Democrat, is hoping for a fourth term in the Legislature.
Two candidates are vying for a chance to represent Rutland in the Vermont House in the city’s only contested race.
Rep. Mary Howard, a Democrat, is hoping for a fourth term in the Legislature.
Howard, who worked at the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office prior to her retirement, is facing a challenge from Republican Cynthia Laskevich for the Rutland-6 seat. Laskevich ran unsuccessfully for the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners earlier this year, at which time she described herself as a “part-time merchandiser.”
Laskevich did not return phone calls over a period of several days for an interview. She eventually sent the Herald a message suggesting a reporter email questions, and then did not respond to messages saying the Herald would conduct interviews in person or over the phone but that in the interest of treating candidates equally would not conduct email interviews with candidates. She also did not reply to an email telling her the Herald would proceed with the story without her participation if she did not make contact within the next three days.
A scan of her campaign’s Facebook page showed a handful of actual policy positions, particularly opposition to vaccine mandates in school and support of school choice.
Howard said she had a number of accomplishments during her most recent term, including working on reducing taxes and getting funding for infrastructure projects like the River Street Bridge. She said the biggest challenges before the state in the coming term would be housing and child care.
“In this day and age, parents have to work,” she said.
Howard said she would support free universal breakfast and lunch at Vermont schools to ease the burden on working families, and she would call for an increase in the minimum wage.
“A person can’t be on minimum wage and support a family,” she said.
Howard also said she wants to find a permanent funding source to support family housing, but did not have specifics on what that might be.
Howard pointed to her experience, which included not just six years in the Legislature and a decade in the State’s Attorney’s office, but also serving as a board member of BROC Community Action.
“Half our delegation has retired,” she said. “I feel my experience in the Legislature is very helpful. I’m from Rutland, I know the people in Rutland.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
