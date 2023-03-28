FAIR HAVEN — Two people are dead following a fire on Griffith Pond Road.
According to Fair Haven Police, on Tuesday shortly before 6 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to what was reported as a structure fire on Griffith Pond Road. Area fire departments were summoned for help. Once the fire was out, the remains of two people were removed from the home and sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner to confirm their identities.
Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire departments from Castleton, Hampton, New York, Poultney, West Haven and Benson were on scene, as was Fair Haven Rescue Squad.
Fair Haven Fire Chief Jim Heller said Tuesday that Fair Haven Police were the first to the scene, having been out and around when it was reported to dispatchers.
Heller said crews were there until about 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters had to run several hundred feet of hose to get water on the fire, said Heller, which took some time, but he doesn’t believe it affected the outcome of the situation.
“It was gone when we got there for all practical purposes,” he said of the house.
Griffith Pond Road is off Scotch Hill Road.
Heller said that as far as anyone knows right now, there were only two people in the home.
While firefighters were dealing with the Griffith Pond Road, there was another structure fire reported on Saltis Road in Poultney, requiring the Poultney department to head there and be assisted by Middletown Springs.
