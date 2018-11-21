WILMINGTON — Two men are facing charges for a local drug overdose death from June, according to a statement released by Vermont State Police.
On June 12, Vermont State Police were called to a home on Boyd Hill Road in Wilmington for a reported drug overdose. The Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington later determined the cause of death for Connor Rusin, 25, of Wilmington, to be acute intoxication of heroin and fentanyl.
Investigation later revealed that the drugs causing Rusin's death were purchased from Dalton Kissell, 28, of Westminster, and Neil Bolster, 28, of Hinsdale, on June 12, according to police.
Warrants for the arrest of Kissell and Bolster were sought and issued on Sept. 16 for Kissell and Oct. 13 for Bolster.
Kissell was arrested Sept. 13 by Brattleboro Police on an outstanding warrant for sale of heroin, sale of fentanyl and dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.
On Oct. 13, a detainer for extradition to Vermont was set on Bolster who is incarcerated in New Hampshire. Upon the execution of his sentence there, Bolster will be extradited to Vermont.
Bail of $50,000 has been set for Kissell and for Bolster.
