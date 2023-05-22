FAIR HAVEN — A Fair Haven man and his girlfriend are facing federal drug charges in connection with a raid at their residence last week.
John Muzzy, 32, is named in a federal criminal complaint for three counts involving the distribution of crack cocaine, court records indicate.
Muzzy also is charged with knowingly possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances, the complaint stated.
Rebecca “Becca” Ross, 39, is named in a separate criminal complaint for knowingly and intentionally distributing crack cocaine on May 3, records show.
They are both due for their initial hearings in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.
The Vermont Drug Task Force, state police and the FBI began an investigation last September into the distribution of controlled substances in the Fair Haven region by Muzzy and those living at 596 West St., court records show.
During a raid last Friday at the home, 25 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, crack cocaine, and fentanyl were among items seized, according to state and Fair Haven Police.
Muzzy was found sitting in a vehicle with at least two handguns, some suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale in view, the task force reported. Money, another gun and more suspected drugs were located on the rear floor, police said.
During an unrelated investigation into a fugitive last fall, a bag was found on the ground after a suspect tried to flee from Muzzy’s home, records show. It contained a stolen 9mm handgun, about 64 grams of crack cocaine, 50 bags of fentanyl, and 15 grams of powder cocaine, court records show. Muzzy was never charged in that case, police said.
Muzzy later told an informant that people had fled the house and jumped out a window when investigators had shown up, and the bag was found by police, records show.
Muzzy then sold two bags of crack cocaine for $100 to the informant on Sept, 23, 2022, records show.
A second sale was executed at Muzzy’s home on Oct. 27, 2022, police said.
During one of the drug sales in the case, a customer reported wanting to deal with Muzzy. The girlfriend, Ross, came out of the house and said, “I’m the businesswoman,” the task force stated. After that sale, the informant then made a separate purchase, records show.
During the search, police found a loaded 9mm pistol in a nightstand in a bedroom with woman’s clothing, believed to belong to Ross, police said.
After her arrest, Ross admitted she smoked crack cocaine, police said in a court affidavit. She also said she sold crack cocaine for both Muzzy and a relative living in the house, and would answer phone calls on the relative’s phone if he was sleeping, the court affidavit said.
She said she did not know from where Muzzy or the relative get their crack cocaine supplies, but they each had their own, the affidavit stated.
There are no known charges that have been filed against the relative living in the house.
(1) comment
Let me see if I have the math right here- the raid on his home uncovered 25 guns with ammunition, he was found in his car with 2 more guns (apparently the 25 in the house were "back-up" weapons), and a third gun in the back seat (back-up to the back-up). If no other story exemplifies where we are as a country with guns, this one does! 28 guns to make sure he can protect his family and his 2nd amendment rights.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.