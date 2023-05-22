FAIR HAVEN — A Fair Haven man and his girlfriend are facing federal drug charges in connection with a raid at their residence last week.

John Muzzy, 32, is named in a federal criminal complaint for three counts involving the distribution of crack cocaine, court records indicate.

Just sayin'
Just sayin'

Let me see if I have the math right here- the raid on his home uncovered 25 guns with ammunition, he was found in his car with 2 more guns (apparently the 25 in the house were "back-up" weapons), and a third gun in the back seat (back-up to the back-up). If no other story exemplifies where we are as a country with guns, this one does! 28 guns to make sure he can protect his family and his 2nd amendment rights.

