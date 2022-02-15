SHREWSBURY — A longtime board member is facing off against a first-time candidate for a chance to represent Shrewsbury on the Mill River School Board.
Kristine Billings is challenging incumbent Adrienne Raymond for a three-year seat on the five-school, four-town district board this Town Meeting Day.
Billings, a stay-at-home mother of two children who are homeschooled, said she is running because she is concerned with what she described as the district’s “downhill slide” in terms of reputation and academic performance.
A graduate of Mill River Union High School, Billings said she has fond memories of her time there. She said she and her husband had moved into the district with plans of enrolling their children, however, they chose not to do so.
Billings cited data from the website SchoolDigger — which ranks schools across the country on criteria like test scores, enrollment data, crime data and real estate data — that placed Mill River toward the bottom of Vermont School districts for the 2018-19 academic year.
The Vermont Agency of Education’s annual school snapshot for the same year designated Mill River schools as “approaching” proficiency, while indicating declining performance in math and English language arts/reading. Students excelled, meanwhile, in science.
Billings contended that administrators are not concerned enough with declining standardized test scores.
“I believe our school deserves to be able to give an education that kids can come out proficient in knowing how to read and do math,” she said.
As a home-schooling parent, Billings said she got certified in reading and spelling for dyslexia, which has given her additional perspective to the diverse learning needs of children.
“I learned a lot about children and how they learn, and they're not all cookie-cutter learners,” she said.
Billings, who previously worked in construction, said her experience managing multimillion-dollar budgets and dealing with municipalities, employees and permitting processes would serve her well on the board.
“I think one of my really big strengths is that I'm able to inspire people to focus on the goal and get a diverse group of people to work together to find the best solution for the problem of the day,” she said.
She added her experience hiring subcontractors and writing contracts would be an asset in the district’s search for a new superintendent.
“I developed a really good ability to ask pointed questions and listen closely to their responses, both verbal and nonverbal,” she said.
If elected, Billings said she plans to serve with integrity, transparency and an analytical approach.
“I am going to listen to my community and everybody in my community,” she said. “I strive to make decisions to ensure the best educational opportunity for all our students.”
Raymond, who is currently chair of the Mill River School Board, has served on local school boards nearly 20 years and helped usher the district through the complicated Act 46 merger process in 2016.
She said she is seeking another term because she wants to maintain the board’s “institutional memory,” noting that many of its current members have served for only one term or less.
“I think I bring a lot of context on how the district has worked in the past — what has worked, what has not worked,” she said, noting that knowledge would be helpful in the superintendent search.
She said she also brings experience as a parent — all three of her adult sons graduated from the district.
Raymond, who manages a number of residential properties in the area, also keeps busy volunteering. She has previously served as zoning administrator and lister for Shrewsbury. She also sat on its development review board.
If reelected, Raymond said she will ensure the district continues to educate students “without agendas.”
“We have good staff, we have good administrators and I think we should allow them to continue on in the direction that they've been trying to take us,” she said.
During Raymond’s time as chair, the board has faced significant pushback from a vocal group of residents who have taken issue with the district’s equity initiatives and the raising of the Black Lives Matter Flag at the high school.
She acknowledged that some people within the community feel that the board doesn’t listen to them, however, she argued that’s not the case.
“I've always listened to people. I have not always agreed with the path that they would like me to follow, but I have listened and I have heard their concerns,” she said, adding her decisions are made with what’s best for students in mind.
“I don't have an agenda of huge change. I see incremental improvement,” she said.
Moreover, Raymond said she believes board members have done a good job making themselves accessible to the community.
“I do think that we've given more opportunity than has ever been given in the past for the public to have pretty unfettered access to the board and to committees, in terms of participation,” she said.
She noted in the past year the board has added a new section to its regular meetings following public comment where board members can answer and clarify questions posed.
Raymond added, however, that most of the board’s work happens at committee meetings, which are also open to the public.
“If you only come to a full board meeting, it may feel like things come up and they just get approved without much conversation,” she said. “But in reality, those items have almost always had extensive conversation in whatever committee they most applied to.”
