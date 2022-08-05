MONTPELIER — Officials say two people are facing federal charges after a search warrant was executed Thursday in Montpelier.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kimberly Kuncz, 53, of Montpelier, has been charged with a felony count of distributing cocaine and Frederick Campbell II, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, has been charged with a felony count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Both are expected to appear in U.S. District Court “in the near future” to answer the charges.
According to the statement, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the FBI conducted a controlled buy from Kuncz on June 23 in Berlin. Police then reportedly observed significant drug activity at Kuncz’s residence on George Street in Montpelier.
A search warrant was executed at the home Thursday, according to the statement, where Campbell was seen leaving in a rented Ford F-150. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Campbell was seen speeding by police and was pulled over where police found a loaded handgun in the truck. Campbell also was found with seven grams of cocaine in his possession, according to the release.
The release stated that inside Kuncz’s home, police found 78 grams of suspected cocaine, 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash and digital scales.
Those at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as law enforcement officers from Northfield, the state
Department of Motor Vehicles, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Capitol Police assisted with the search warrant.
The case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to the statement.
