MONTPELIER — Officials say two people are facing federal charges after a search warrant was executed Thursday in Montpelier.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kimberly Kuncz, 53, of Montpelier, has been charged with a felony count of distributing cocaine and Frederick Campbell II, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, has been charged with a felony count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. Both are expected to appear in U.S. District Court “in the near future” to answer the charges.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

