BRANDON — Two people were killed in seemingly unrelated crashes over the weekend, according to police.
The first took place shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on Route 7 just south of Lovers Lane. Brandon Police said a full-size tractor-trailer log truck overturned onto a pickup truck, going off the road and down an embankment, coming to a rest with power lines atop it. Police said the driver of the log truck was able to get out safely, but the woman driving the pickup truck was trapped inside.
Route 7 was shut down as the Brandon Fire Department, Brandon Area Rescue and Green Mountain Power responded, police said, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to police. The second crash was at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Union Street, just north of Twin Oaks Road. Police said a motorcyclist went off the road and crashed. The cyclist was located at the scene and immediately placed in an ambulance, according to police, but died en route to the hospital. None of the names of the drivers had been released as of Monday morning. Anyone who witnessed the crash Sunday is asked to please contact the Brandon Police Department at 802-247-0222.
BRATTLEBORO — A 31-year-old Montpelier man, who attacked staff at a Brattleboro business last week after he was confronted about shoplifting, was released from jail on Thursday so he could get himself admitted to the Brattleboro Retreat, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
Jeremiah Conrad told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes he was in Brattleboro in hopes he could be admitted to the Retreat. He pleaded not guilty to six different charges, the newspaper reported.
According to the Reformer, Conrad caused a disturbance inside a Main Street business Wednesday morning, and was eventually arrested by the Brattleboro Police that afternoon. He had fled and then returned. He is also charged with attacking two people on the Whetstone Pathway, the newspaper reported.
His attorney Albert Fox said that Conrad was “currently homeless and hoping to get into the Retreat.”
“I’m really unsafe,” Conrad told the judge.
Hayes finally ordered Conrad to contact his lawyer weekly to keep up to date with his court case. As conditions of release, Conrad was ordered to stay away from the Brattleboro Food Co-op, and to stay away from Brattleboro’s Main Street from the co-op to High Street, the entire length of Flat Street and the Whetstone pathway, the newspaper reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.