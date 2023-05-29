BRANDON — Two people were killed in seemingly unrelated crashes over the weekend, according to police.

The first took place shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on Route 7 just south of Lovers Lane. Brandon Police said a full-size tractor-trailer log truck overturned onto a pickup truck, going off the road and down an embankment, coming to a rest with power lines atop it. Police said the driver of the log truck was able to get out safely, but the woman driving the pickup truck was trapped inside.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

