SOUTH HERO – Two elderly Central Vermont fishermen have died after their recreational vehicle crashed through the ice on Lake Champlain in Keeler Bay on Saturday morning.
The names of the two men will be released following notification of relatives, state police spokesman Adam Silverman said.
A 71-year-old man from Williamstown was pulled from the water and brought to shore by volunteer first responders, state police said. He received emergency medical care and was rushed by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The medical staff continued to work on him, but by early afternoon he had been pronounced dead, a spokesman said.
Emergency crews searched for the second angler, an 88-year-old East Montpelier man, and eventually a Colchester Technical Rescue diver found him inside the submerged Utility Task Vehicle or a so-called side-by-side. He was pulled for the icy water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Upon urging by the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, organizers of the 43rd annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby called off their large event because of the unpredictable ice. It was unclear if the two men were part of the derby.
First responders reported encountering difficult surroundings on Keeler Bay due to the condition of the ice during the incident, which was first reported about 7:10 a.m.
An air boat from North Hero Volunteer Fire Department was used to maneuver over the ice and water near the scene estimated to be about a mile off shore. First responders had set up at Keeler Bay Fishing Access.
Grand Isle County Sheriff Ray Allen said the various public safety agencies worked closely together as time was of the essence in finding both men.
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito was at the scene conferring with first responders.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick of Grand Isle also arrived at the scene.
“We want people to stay off the ice,” Herrick told The Islander newspaper. “We are focusing on Lake Champlain, but need to take precautions in other water areas of the state.”
The Fish and Wildlife Department later issued a statewide advisory Saturday morning through the media urging the public to stay off Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions, and to exercise caution on other bodies of water.
The F&W warning noted another angler fell through the ice in Grand Isle and died Thursday afternoon.
“Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are not currently safe for recreation due to the past week’s warm weather,” Herrick said.
“Do not venture onto the ice on Lake Champlain. On inland waterbodies, exercise caution: check the ice as you go, and leave vehicles on shore,” he said.
Assisting the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, state police and Colchester Technical Rescue were the five volunteer fire departments in the Champlain Islands – South Hero, Grand Isle, North Hero, Isle La Motte and Alburgh. Also on hand were South Hero, Milton and Alburgh Rescue, the Red Cross and South Hero Auxiliary.
