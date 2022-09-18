KILLINGTON — A Montpelier man and a Swanton woman were found dead at a Killington inn, the possible victims of accidental overdoses, according to Vermont State Police.
Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, and Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, were found dead at the Killington Motel at 1946 U.S. 4 shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Detective Trooper Kipp Colburn said a woman and man were found unresponsive in their motel room. Killington Rescue responded to the motel residence and pronounced the two individuals deceased, police said.
Investigators located evidence suggesting the deaths were caused by accidental overdose and did not appear suspicious, Colburn said in a news release.
During the investigation, it was learned Killington Police had responded to the same motel hours earlier for an overdose in a neighboring room. The person in that case was revived through the use of Narcan and transported to a medical facility for follow-on treatment.
There was no information immediately connecting the two incidents aside from being at the same place, of the same nature, and within a short time, Colburn wrote.
Killington Police Department and a Medical Death Investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted with the case.
The two victims were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The police better look into who else lives there There are a few street women living there. A mother daughter team Of course drugs are being sold there too If they find who did it stiff penalties I pray for the two who lost their lives. No one with a drug addiction deserves to die at the hands of a couple lowlifes
