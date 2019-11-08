EAST MONTPELIER — Police are investigating injury to two locals, one of them seriously, after the accidental discharge of a firearm on Thursday.
Police responded at 9:23 p.m. to an address on Route 2 and learned that David Darnell, 37, accidentally discharged a firearm, causing life-threatening injuries to Naomi Watker, 38, who was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment.
Darnell received minor injuries and was treated and released. Police continue to investigate and are working with the Washington County state’s attorney’s office to decide whether any charges should be filed.
Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
— Staff and wire reports
