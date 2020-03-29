SUDBURY – Vermont State Police say a 23-year-old Castleton man and his passenger were seriously injured in a crash on Route 30 in Sudbury shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police Brandon Yandow went off the road near School House Road in a 2013 Chevy Spark.
Yandow was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, and then transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington because of the seriousness of his injuries.
His passenger, Lauren Martin, 20, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was transported directly to University of Vermont Medical.
During the course of the investigation, troopers observed Yandow displaying signs of alcohol impairment, police said. In addition, police say, Yandow provided false information to troopers.
Troopers learned Yandow had two warrants against him, and he was operating with a criminally suspended license.
Yandow was cited to court on April 20, facing a charges of gross negligent operation, DUI, driving with a criminally suspended license, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on-scene by rescue personnel from Brandon, Whiting, Middlebury, Orwell and more.
