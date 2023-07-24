MENDON — Two people are dead and two others are critically injured following a head-on crash Monday morning on Route 4.
State Police said they were dispatched to Route 4 near Woodward Road at 10:19 a.m. for a crash involving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and a 2015 Toyota Sienna. Members of Regional Ambulance pronounced the two people in the RAV4 dead at the scene while the driver and passenger in the Sienna suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
Police believe the RAV4 was traveling west on Route 4 when it crossed the center line and struck the Sienna. The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Daniel St. Clair at 802-773-9101.
The driver of the RAV4 was identified as John Panoushek, 79, of South Woodstock. His passenger was Jean Panoushek, 74. Police said neither was wearing a seat belt.
Police said the driver of the Sienna was Beverly Adams, 73. Her passenger was Thomas Allen, 76. Both are of Stockbridge, both were wearing seat belts.