MENDON — Two people are dead and two others are critically injured following a head-on crash Monday morning on Route 4.

State Police said they were dispatched to Route 4 near Woodward Road at 10:19 a.m. for a crash involving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 and a 2015 Toyota Sienna. Members of Regional Ambulance pronounced the two people in the RAV4 dead at the scene while the driver and passenger in the Sienna suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

