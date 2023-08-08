Two men are charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Brandon.
Sebastian L. Torres, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a charge of sexual assault, which carries a three-year mandatory minimum sentence and a potential maximum of life in prison. Juan M. Jimenez, 22, pleaded not guilty the same day to a single charge of lewd and lascivious conduct, which carries a five-year maximum.
Torres was ordered held without bail pending a hearing on the weight of the evidence against him. Jimenez was freed on the conditions he observe a 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew at his lodgings in Brandon and that he stay away from the alleged victim.
Brandon Police said they received a call shortly after midnight Friday from a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted.
The woman told police she and two other women had been hanging out at the picnic tables outside Brandon Motor Lodge, and that the men approached them when the group thinned out. As they hung out, she told police, two of the men touched her in sexual manners without her permission.
Police said Torres initially denied that anything happened with the woman, according to affidavits, but later said they had both touched each other in a sexual manner before “there was a moment they suddenly stopped.” Jimenez said he had only touched anyone consensually but that “things might have been taken too far” between the woman and Torres, according to affidavits.
Police said a witness backed large portions of the woman’s account.
Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said the suspects were Mexican nationals, which complicated the investigation.
“We worked for 24-hours straight,” he said. “None of us slept for a day. We had to notify the consulate. It was a nightmare. ... They didn’t speak English. We had to get interpreters.”