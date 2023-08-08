Two men are charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Brandon.

Sebastian L. Torres, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a charge of sexual assault, which carries a three-year mandatory minimum sentence and a potential maximum of life in prison. Juan M. Jimenez, 22, pleaded not guilty the same day to a single charge of lewd and lascivious conduct, which carries a five-year maximum.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

