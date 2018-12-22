BENSON — Two North Carolina men were injured in a rollover crash Saturday, said State Police.
At 9:34 a.m., troopers from the Rutland barracks were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash near 971 Route 22A. The vehicle was a 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Sumaili Maano, 27, Raleigh, North Carolina. His passenger was David M’Munga, 24, also of Raleigh. Police said Maano was headed north when he drove off the right shoulder and failed to regain the road. He went 100 feet before hitting a culvert. The vehicle kept going, off the ground, for about 35 feet, rolling over when it landed and coming to rest on its roof in the northbound lane.
Both the vehicle’s airbags deployed and both men were wearing seatbelts. Police said Maano got glass stuck in his left hand, while M’Munga suffered cuts and abrasions to his left arm. Poultney Rescue took them to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Castleton Police Department, Poultney Rescue, Benson Volunteer Fire Department, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife all responded.
State Police indicated a civil violation complaint is pending.
