CASTLETON — Two Castleton residents are running to represent Rutland-3 in the Vermont House. The race is between Jarrod Sammis, running as a Republican, and Mary Droege, running as a Democrat.
Both plan to be at a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Herrick Auditorium at the Stafford Academic Center at Castleton University.
Mary DroegeDroege has lived and worked in Castleton for more than 26 years, she said.
“I’ve raised my family there. My two kids, who are now adults, went up through the public school system. I originally moved to Castleton with my husband in 1996 to take a job with the Nature Conservancy, and I worked in that job for 15 years,” she said.
She was the program director and regional land manager for the Nature Conservancy’s Southern Lake Champlain Valley office, when it was in West Haven.
Droege earned a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Vermont and got a master’s degree in forest ecology from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
“My passion has been working to help protect our natural environment for future generations, and that certainly cuts across my life,” she said.
These days, she holds two part-time positions at Castleton University — one teaching science classes; the other managing work-study students and the greenhouse, as well as helping with the biology labs.
Droege served for about five years on the school board overseeing Fair Haven Union High School, first being appointed to that board and then elected. She’s currently on the Castleton Recreation Commission.
“I have a lot of deep experience in Castleton working to improve our community and making it a great place for everybody,” she said. She’s also been involved with the parent-teacher organization, and has volunteered her time as an educator to local schools.
“I love this community. I want to be a catalyst for bringing people together to solve problems,” she said. “There are national divisions and statewide divisions, but there’s also some divisions in Castleton, and we need to come together to move past and through those.”
The local debate over herbicide in Lake Bomoseen to control milfoil is one such local division, Droege said, but she noted it has some statewide implications, as well. She opposes the use of the herbicide, and wants to see the permitting process for the use of those chemicals reformed.
“I think the permitting process could be improved and be more collaborative and community-oriented,” she said. “Because the way it is right now, folks are feeling so left out, and I think that’s wrong. I feel like there’s a state-level issue there about how permits for the use of chemicals to control invasive species are managed and handled.”
Given her connection to Castleton University, she’s also concerned for the health of the state’s higher education system, which has undergone a great deal of change throughout the course of the pandemic. Droege said she’ll be a strong advocate for the university, since even those with no direct connection to it benefit from its economic impact to the town and region.
The environment is another concern.
“I believe climate change is real, it’s happening,” she said. “We need to continue to work toward reducing its impacts and also building resilience in our communities and our state, so that’s a big one.”
She’d like to see more done in reducing energy use, saying that her mantra is that “the greenest energy is the energy that isn’t used.” Buildings and cars need to be more efficient, she said, something that doesn’t get as much attention as it should in the climate discussions.
“These are all tough issues, and would be solved if they were easy,” she said.
Droege plans to support Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment.
“My view on that is very clear. I will vote for it. I believe strongly in it. I believe strongly that women’s health care should be between the woman and her health care provider, and we need to trust women to make the right decisions,” she said.
She said she believes the 2020 elections were free and fair.
“Audit after audit, lawsuit after lawsuit, proved that it was one of the most free and fair elections that we’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s the ‘Big Lie’ that it was not a free and fair election. Trump lost and Biden won.”
The idea that the election wasn’t legitimate is a dangerous lie, she said, one being used to divide people when there are real, important issues to focus on.
Jarrod SammisSammis has lived in Castleton since 2009. He grew up in Middlebury, spent some of his youth in Ticonderoga, New York, and graduated from Fair Haven High School. He attended Castleton University and graduated in 2013 with a degree in communications with a concentration in public relations and political science.
“I was originally hoping to work for a company doing advertising, marketing, PR and things like that,” he said.
While that exact line of work is hard to find in Vermont, Sammis said it has helped him with other jobs and volunteer efforts.
He’s the marketing communications coordinator at Century 21 Adirondacks, owned by his mother, Angela Brown. His grandmother, Joan Miller, had owned it previously. Sammis said he’s also a real estate agent with the company.
“I’ve been on the marketing and advertising side for probably four to five years. The sales aspect I’ve been involved in for a year and a half now,” he said.
He worked for Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party’s candidate for president in 2016, and later was invited by Rutland County Republicans to help in their efforts.
“They liked the work I did, and when it came time for redistricting, Bob Helm, the county chair, actually asked me if I’d be interested in doing it (running),” he said. “I said, ‘That’s OK, I like the idea,’ but I gave it a couple of weeks to kind of shop around to see if there was anybody else who might be interested. But after a couple weeks, they came back and said, ‘you’re the guy we want for it.’”
His main focus as a legislator, he said, would be repairing the economy.
“The cost of everything is skyrocketing; people are having a hard time paying their bills,” he said. “Our tax structure in this state is not in great shape, and we have so many issues going on in the criminal justice system, substance abuse, and making sure the state protects people’s individual civil liberties on top of it.”
He said he wishes to see the rights of the BIPOC community respected, along with the rights of those in the LGBTQ communities. He said he also supports Second Amendment rights, and freedom of speech.
Sammis said he’d like to support a bill requiring all state college campuses to have two mental health professionals on the premises at all times. He recalls someone he went to college with who seemed happy and upbeat only to not show up one day because they had died by suicide. He’d call the bill “Brian’s Law” after the person in question.
“It’s something that would not only create jobs for educated individuals, but it would make sure something like what happened to Brian never happens again or at least reduces the chances of it,” he said.
Sammis had worked with several nonprofits in Essex County, New York. Among them the prevention team and other county-level drug-abuse prevention organizations.
He said he’s also worked with the American Legion in Ticonderoga, helping to put up banners honoring local veterans.
With regard to Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, Sammis said he doesn’t favor the part of the last sentence, “unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The wording, he claims, still gives the state control over one’s reproductive liberty.
“The state is still involved in your reproductive liberty even though the bill says it’s not supposed to be,” he said.
With regard to the validity of the 2020 elections, “I vote third party, so every election is less than above board,” he said. “I think every election, regardless of outcome, deserves significant oversight regardless of whoever wins. At this point in time, as I mentioned before, I voted third party. It’s a very bipartisan question, and I don’t feel like it has any bearing on state elections.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.